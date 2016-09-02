Elections loom as Spanish lawmakers reject Rajoy bid

AFP, MADRID

Spanish lawmakers on Wednesday rejected acting Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy’s bid for a second term, deepening the country’s political crisis and triggering a countdown to a third election in a year.

Rajoy, the leader of the conservative Popular Party (PP), lost the vote of confidence with 189 votes against and 170 in favor after an often acrimonious debate in parliament.

He needed an absolute majority of 176 seats in the 350-seat assembly, but was backed only by his own party, the centrist Ciudadanos and a lone MP from the Canary Islands.

The PP, in power since 2011, won the most seats in elections held in December last year and in June, but fell short of an absolute majority both times as voters angry over corruption and austerity flocked to new formations.

Another confidence vote will be held today in which Rajoy only needs more votes in favor than against, but there is little to indicate he will win that one either.

The Socialists, who came second in the polls, have steadfastly refused to back Rajoy. Socialist leader Pedro Sanchez told the assembly Rajoy “has no credibility.”

If there is no breakthrough in the next two months, vote-weary Spaniards will be asked to return to the polls on Dec. 25 — the date determined by timings laid out in Spanish election law.

However, the Socialists and other parties have already proposed shortening the campaign so a repeat election could be held on Dec. 18, in a sign that fresh polls are looming.

“Given the parties’ entrenched positions, a third round of elections” is now the most likely scenario, said Antonio Barroso, a Spanish political analyst at Teneo Intelligence, a think tank in London.