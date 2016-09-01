Agencies

JAPAN

Shooting suspect in standoff

A suspect in a fatal shooting has holed up at an apartment in an armed standoff after he fired at a police car and escaped. Police in Wakayama yesterday said that Yasuhide Mizobata is wanted as a prime suspect in a shooting on Monday at a small construction company, where he allegedly killed one employee and injured three others. Mizobata had been at large since Tuesday night when police spotted him near the murder site. He fired four shots at the police car, shattering its windows and escaped. Nobody was injured in the shooting. Mizobata was seen carrying a handgun in each hand while pacing on an apartment balcony. He is not believed to be holding any hostage.

THAILAND

English program unveiled

The Ministry of Education has embarked on a program to ensure that all elementary students are able to speak enough English to handle everyday situations within 10 years. Deputy Education Minister Teerakiat Jareonsettasin this week unveiled a plan that calls for drastic changes to the English language curriculum in schools, including more classes, new textbooks and an intensive training program for top teachers who will become “master trainers” for other teachers.

SOMALIA

Car bomb death toll rises

At least 15 people died when al-Shabaab militants exploded a suicide car bomb outside a popular hotel close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu, police said yesterday, updating an earlier toll. “The number of the people who died in the blast reached 15 and 45 others were wounded, most of them lightly,” Mogadishu police chief Bishar Abshir Gedi said. He said civilians and security forces were among the dead in Tuesday’s attack. Several journalists who were at the hotel at the time of the attack were injured. A vehicle rammed through a checkpoint on Tuesday and was fired on by security forces before it exploded outside the SYL hotel.

JAPAN

Bodies found in Iwaizumi

At least nine elderly people were found dead yesterday at a nursing home as heavy overnight rain from Typhoon Lionrock left towns flooded across the country’s north. Police discovered the bodies in the town of Iwaizumi while checking another facility in the flooded neighborhood, said Takehiro Hayashijiri, an official at the Iwate Prefecture Disaster Management Division. The identity of the victims and other details, including the whereabouts of their caretakers, were not known, Hayashijiri said. Public broadcaster NHK said the home was for people with dementia. NHK also reported that authorities found two more bodies in another town in Iwate Prefecture.

AUSTRALIA

Senator snoozes on first day

A senator has fallen victim to the media freedom he champions when he was photographed snoozing on his first day in parliament. Former veteran journalist Derryn Hinch was caught napping as a senator beside him nudged his arm during Governor-General Peter Cosgrove’s 40-minute speech on Tuesday afternoon opening the country’s 45th parliament. Usually the extraordinary restrictions on press photographers working in the Senate ban such candid and unflattering pictures. However, the rules were relaxed on Tuesday because of the special circumstances of parliament’s first meeting since a national election in July.

UNITED STATES

Hawaii braces for hurricane

Residents of Hawaii’s Big Island on Tuesday were evacuating animals and stockpiling water, bracing for what could be the first hurricane to make landfall in the state in decades. The National Weather Service issued a hurricane warning as the major Category 2 storm dubbed Madeline hurtled west toward the island, urging residents to rush through preparations to protect themselves and their property and expect hurricane conditions within the next 36 hours. Hurricane Madeline, which on Tuesday was downgraded from Category 3 to 2, was weakening as it approached the islands, but is expected to remain a hurricane as it passes the state, meteorologist Chevy Chevalier said.