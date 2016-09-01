FEATURE: Nazi beach resort on German island transforms into a luxury playground

AFP, PRORA, Germany

One of the biggest relics left behind by the Nazis is undergoing a radical transformation on a German island, harnessing a property boom to become a luxury tourist destination.

Developers are now bringing to life the hulking gray ruin at Prora where Adolf Hitler failed to realize his dream of a giant beachfront indoctrination camp.

The planned resort has once again entangled economic interests with historical memory in Germany, where the past looms large at evocative sites across the country and a generation of survivors is dying off.

The original complex was intended for up to 20,000 Germans as part of the Third Reich’s so-called Kraft durch Freude (“Strength Through Joy”) propaganda program, whose other lasting achievement was the Volkswagen Beetle “people’s car.”

Recreation and hearty exercise would have been coupled with on-site ideological teaching to build loyalty to the Nazis and strong racial identity among the “Aryan” working class.

Building started in 1936, but halted with the onset of World War II in 1939, leaving a concrete skeleton known as the Colossus of Prora stretching 4.5km down one of Germany’s most stunning beaches.

Under East Germany’s communist state, the camp served as military barracks so secretive that they did not appear on travel maps.

“This is a site that quintessentially stands for both the Nazi and the communist eras, where you can gain a more complete picture of how both systems worked,” the director of one of two Prora museums, Susanna Misgajski, said. “Military conscripts, prisoners of war, forced laborers, refugees — they were all in Prora at various points.”

Since the regime’s collapse in 1989, the complex continued to crumble.

After years of false starts, four of the eight original uniform six-story blocks are being developed.

A fifth went to the cash-strapped regional government, which allowed a youth hostel to open in 2011 and now aims to sell it off entirely.

Blocks six and seven belong to a shadowy company from Liechtenstein.

The Soviets blew up block eight.

The Prora Solitaire complex opened this summer complete with a cream-colored facade, glass-fronted balconies, swish apartments and an on-site spa. The new look is targeted at moneyed urbanites, with a ramshackle art gallery and the down-at-the-heel “Miami” nightclub now gradually giving way to a hipster burger joint and a bakery serving latte macchiato.

“On the one hand there’s an interest in maintaining it as a memorial,” said sales representative Wer ner Jung of real-estate firm Irisgerd, which is building the neighboring 270-apartment Neues Prora (New Prora). “And on the other there are the interests of the investors who have put a lot of money into this and want to see something for it. I think it’s a pretty good compromise.”

The company bought its block for 2.75 million euros (US$3.1 million at the current exchange rate) in 2012 and put about 88 million euros into the renovation.

Ninety-five percent of the apartments have been sold, thanks to tax breaks afforded to investors in listed buildings, a healthy economy and record low interest rates.

Prices range between 350,000 euros for a 100m2 ground-floor apartment and 650,000 euros for a penthouse with a spectacular sea view.

“It is basically the last new complex in Germany where you have direct access to such a gorgeous beach,” Jung said.