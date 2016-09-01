McCain and Rubio defeat insurgents in primaries

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Republican US senators John McCain and Marco Rubio on Tuesday won their party’s nominations to seek re-election in Arizona and Florida respectively in November, as both of the high-profile politicians saw off insurgent challengers.

McCain, the 2012 failed Republican presidential candidate, now faces a spirited challenge in Arizona from Democratic Representative Ann Kirkpatrick, who has served in the US House of Representatives since 2011 and wants to move to the Senate.

McCain has said this year’s race could be the toughest of a political career spanning more than three decades.

In advancing to the general election, 80-year-old McCain handily beat former state senator Kelli Ward, 47, a conservative Tea Party activist and a follower of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Like McCain, Rubio is also girding for a potentially tough challenge on Nov. 8.

Also in Florida, US Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz overcame a challenger — and the embarrassment of being stripped last month of her job as head of the Democratic National Committee — and will get a shot at a seventh House term in the Nov. 8 general elections.

She beat law professor Tim Canova, an outspoken Wall Street critic aligned with US Senator Bernie Sanders.

The nontraditional campaigns of Trump and Sanders, who exceeded expectations in his failed Democratic White House bid, spurred speculation that other insurgent politicians could make an impact this year.

However, that did not happen in either of the closely watched nominating races in Florida and Arizona.

Rubio, who abandoned his presidential campaign in March, cleared the initial hurdle in his battle for a second six-year term in the Senate. He defeated novice politician Carlos Beruff, a millionaire homebuilder, who embraced Trump.

US Representative Patrick Murphy, a Democrat, won his party’s Senate nomination on Tuesday, and is expected to give Rubio a tough fight, especially if Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Rodham Clinton leads Trump in Florida.