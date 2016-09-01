Malaysia arrests three over planned attacks in capital

Reuters, KUALA LUMPUR

Malaysian police yesterday said they had arrested three local supporters of the Islamic State (IS) group who had allegedly been planning several attacks in Kuala Lumpur ahead of Independence Day celebrations.

The three men, detained in a three-day police operation from Saturday to Monday, had allegedly received instructions from Malaysian Islamic State fighter Muhammad Wanndy Muhammad Jedi to attack an entertainment center, a Hindu temple and a police station on Tuesday on the eve of Independence Day celebrations.

“All three suspects were planning to leave for Syria to join the Islamic State terrorist group ... after successfully carrying out the attacks,” Inspector-General of Police Khalid Abu Bakar said in a statement.

Police said they had seized a grenade and a handgun with 24 bullets from one of the suspects, who works as a truck driver. The two others worked as a butcher and a drinks seller.

Wanndy is known to be fighting with IS in Syria and is seen as the man responsible for ordering a grenade attack in June on a bar on the outskirts of Kuala Lumpur, IS’ first successful assault in Malaysia.

Police arrested nine people believed to have IS links in the aftermath of the grenade attack.

Earlier this month, Malaysia revoked the passports of 68 Malaysians who have been identified as leaving the country to join IS.

Police intelligence reportedly said in March that 18 Malaysians had been killed while fighting with the group in Syria, and that seven others were killed carrying out suicide attacks for the group.

There have not been any reports of Malaysian IS militants returning home.

Authorities in Muslim-majority Malaysia have been on high alert since IS-linked militants carried out an armed attack in the capital of neighboring Indonesia in January.

In June, IS released a video of its fighters from Southeast Asia calling on its supporters to unify under one umbrella group and launch attacks in the region.

A total of 230 people, including 200 Malaysians, were arrested between 2013 and early last month for involvement in militant activities linked to IS.

In related news, the Russian Ministry of Defense yesterday said that Russian airstrikes in Syria had killed one of IS’ most prominent leaders, Abu Muhammad al-Adnani.

The ministry said al-Adnani was one of up to 40 rebels killed on Tuesday by airstrikes carried out by a Russian Su-34 bomber in Maaratat-Umm Khaush in Aleppo Province.

IS on Tuesday said that al-Adnani had been killed in what appeared to be a US airstrike in Syria.

A US Department of Defense official said the US targeted al-Adnani, who had a US$5 million bounty on his head, in a strike, but stopped short of confirming his death.

The Russian Ministry of Defense said al-Adnani’s killing by the Russian airstrike had been confirmed “through several intelligence channels.”

IS’ Amaq News Agency on Tuesday reported that al-Adnani was killed “while surveying the operations to repel the military campaigns against Aleppo.”