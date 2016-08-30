Agencies

AUSTRALIA

Man charged over acid lube

A 62-year-old man who allegedly put highly corrosive acid inside a lubricant dispenser at a gay nightclub has been arrested and charged, reports said yesterday. The Australian Broadcasting Corp (ABC) said it understood the incident occurred on Saturday at Aarows bar, which describes itself as “Sydney’s gay and bi social club.” New South Wales police confirmed a man was arrested and charged. “Following a number of similar incidents, items in the room had been alarmed to alert security officers if they were tampered with,” they said in a statement. It added that an alarm sounded and security detained the man before police showed up. The man, who has not been named, was charged with administering poison intended to injure, cause distress or pain. He has also been charged with entering a building with intent to commit an offense and malicious damage.

CHINA

Guangxi bus crash kills 10

Authorities said 10 people were killed and dozens injured when a bus overturned on a highway. The government of the Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region said the accident occurred on Sunday when the bus flipped over as it was approaching its final stop in the regional capital, Nanning. Another 32 people aboard the 47-seat bus were injured, five of them seriously. The bus driver was among those killed and the cause of the accident remains under investigation. Driver fatigue and poor vehicle maintenance are the usual causes of such accidents, although a greater emphasis on safety has greatly reduced road accident death tolls. Bordering Vietnam, Guangxi is among the country’s poorer and less-developed regions.

JAPAN

Police search for gunman

A man who allegedly shot dead a construction worker and wounded three at their office in Japan is on the run, police said yesterday, in a rare incident of gun violence. Public broadcaster NHK reported that the man, who is yet to be identified, was an acquaintance of the victims and is believed to still be armed. He opened fire inside the office of a construction company in the western city of Wakayama, a police spokeswoman said, adding that 45-year-old Junsuke Ishiyama died after being sent to a hospital for a bullet wound to his stomach. The three wounded were also sent to the hospital, the spokeswoman added, one of them unconscious. The city of Wakayama issued a warning, asking residents to stay in their homes, NHK said.

JAPAN

Abe support rating tops 60%

Support for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe edged above 60 percent for the first time in almost two years, and nearly the same percentage want him to stay in the top job until Tokyo hosts the Summer Games in 2020, a media survey showed yesterday. However, voters were split over the prime minister’s “Abenomics” growth recipe of hyper-easy monetary policy, fiscal spending and promised reforms, with 47 percent giving a thumbs down to the Bank of Japan’s negative interest rate stance, the poll showed. Support for Abe’s Cabinet hit 62 percent in the survey by the Nikkei business daily, conducted from Friday last week to Sunday, up four points from earlier this month. The newspaper suggested the rise could be due to Olympics fever, after a closing ceremony in Rio de Janeiro where Abe appeared dressed as popular video game character Super Mario.

BELGIUM

