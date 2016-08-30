US scientists exit Hawaii dome after simulated Mars trip

AP, HILO, Hawaii

Six scientists have completed a year-long Mars simulation in Hawaii, where they lived in a dome in near isolation.

For the past year, the group in the dome on a Mauna Loa mountain could go outside only while wearing spacesuits.

On Sunday the simulation ended and the scientists emerged.

French crew member Cyprien Verseux said the simulation shows a mission to Mars can succeed.

“I can give you my personal impression which is that a mission to Mars in the close future is realistic. I think the technological and psychological obstacles can be overcome,” Verseux said.

German crew member Christiane Heinicke said the scientists were able to find their own water in a dry climate.

“Showing that it works, you can actually get water from the ground that is seemingly dry. It would work on Mars and the implication is that you would be able to get water on Mars from this little greenhouse construct,” she said.

Hawaii Space Exploration Analog and Simulation (HI-SEAS) principal investigator Kim Binsted said the researchers are looking forward to getting in the ocean and eating fresh produce and other foods that were not available in the dome.

“HI-SEAS is an example of international collaborative research hosted and run by the University of Hawaii. So it’s really exciting to be able to welcome the crew back to earth and back to Hawaii after a year on Mars,” Binsted said.

NASA funded the study run through the University of Hawaii.