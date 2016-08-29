Scams taint Orlando charity ‘deluge’

AP, PLYMOUTH, Massachusetts

The more than 430 fundraisers posted on the GoFundMe Web site after the mass shooting at a gay nightclub in Orlando have exposed weaknesses inherent in these popular do-it-yourself charity campaigns: waste, questionable intentions and little oversight.

The fundraisers — an average of more than four for each of the 49 killed and 53 wounded — include travelers asking for cash, a practitioner of ancient healing, a personal safety instructor who sells quick loaders for assault rifles and even convicted identity impostors.

“There was a deluge,” said Holly Salmons, president of the Better Business Bureau for Central Florida. “It was almost impossible for us or anyone else to be able to vet.”

The officially sanctioned Equality Florida campaign raised more than US$7 million via GoFundMe, but another US$1.3 million went to smaller appeals — mostly set up by people with little or no charity experience.

The Associated Press examined 30 campaigns chosen from throughout the lengthy list produced by a GoFundMe search for “Orlando shootings.” Within a month of the June 12 shootings, they had raised more than US$265,000.

Half said donations would be used for legitimate-sounding purposes: to cover funeral, medical and other costs.

However, most campaigns lacked key details, such as exactly what the donations would cover or even who was asking for them.

One man wanted money for travel costs to Orlando to shoot independent news video. He had not raised anything two months later. Another organizer raised just US$25 for travel money to hold a community healing ceremony inspired by ancient shamanic rituals. She dropped that plan in favor of sending painted rocks with an inspiring word of support.

Several businesses asked for contributions. One appeal raised US$1,375 from 14 donors within two months to keep open a hair salon run by partners killed in the attack. A counseling center raised US$150 to subsidize services to victims, but closed its campaign when it found grant money elsewhere.

Weapons-accessory dealer Craig Berberich, of Bradenton, Florida, proposed holding public classes on personal safety. He posted a link to his business at the bottom of his appeal.

He said he “wasn’t trying to promote my business.”

Then he added: “I hope we didn’t give the impression that we were a charity.”

Efe Atalay, of Clermont, Florida, raised US$1,145 from 81 donors to buy security wands for nightclub entrances, but did not say which clubs and spoke vaguely of lobbying politicians to require such security measures. He did not respond to e-mails sent to his GoFundMe address.

Florida charities law requires no filings by crowdfunding campaigns meant for particular victims or their families or in support of other established charities.

GoFundMe spokesman Bobby Whithorne said the Web site’s staffers were vetting the Orlando campaigns before releasing funds and only a small fraction of a percent of past appeals involved outright fraud.