AUSTRALIA

Teen completes global flight

A teenager yesterday made history by becoming the youngest person to complete a solo circumnavigation of the world in a single-engine aircraft. Lachlan Smart, from Queensland, touched down at Sunshine Coast Airport, from where he took off on July 24. At 18 years, 7 months and 21 days, Smart is a year younger than the previous record holder, Matt Guthmiller of the US. “What a welcome,” Smart said after landing to cheers from supporters. “To actually be here, having flown around the world, for over 24,000 nautical miles [44,448km] is just a great relief.” The teenager stopped in 24 locations and 15 countries during his seven-week trip. He said the weather and communicating with foreign air traffic controllers were his biggest challenges.

MICRONESIA

Stranded sailors rescued

The US Coast Guard said two stranded mariners were rescued on Friday after crews saw their “SOS” in the sand on an uninhabited island in Micronesia, Hawaii News Now reported. A US Navy aircraft crew spotted the pair on the beach and gave their location to the coast guard in Guam. Hawaii News Now said the two, who had no emergency equipment, were picked up and taken to a patrol boat. The coast guard received a report about the couple’s 18-foot vessel going missing on Aug. 19. Hawaii News Now said the two departed Weno Island on Aug. 17, and they were expected to arrive at their destination, Tamatam Island, the next day. Hawaii News Now said that on Wednesday, a ship noticed flashing lights from the uninhabited Chuuk State island where the two were later found. The navy was alerted and spotted the survivors on the beach.

UNITED STATES

Postal workers to face trial

Federal prosecutors in southern California have charged dozens of postal workers and others with theft, fraud and other crimes — including a mail carrier who allegedly hoarded 48,000 pieces of mail. The US attorney’s office on Friday announced that it has charged 33 people with theft, possession of stolen mail, conspiracy, embezzlement, bank fraud, making false statements and use of stolen credit cards. One case alleges that a former Mail Handlers Union executive stole more than 150 mobile phones at a distribution center in the Moreno Valley and traded them through a Web site. Another charges that a Los Angeles mail carrier was involved in a scheme that created prepaid PayPal debit cards using stolen identities. Prosecutors said the scheme caused hundreds of thousands of dollars in losses.

UNITED STATES

People hold up falling ride

Fire officials said several bystanders held up a children’s roller coaster that had begun to collapse in Georgia, allowing six children and one adult to escape. Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner spokesman Glenn Allen said the group on Thursday evening held the Oriental Express roller coaster in place until wood or cement blocks could be put in place to stabilize it. A video posted on social media shows more than a dozen people holding up the roller coaster at the Bartow County Fair in Cartersville. Allen said there were no injuries, and a track malfunction is likely what caused the accident. The ride has been dismantled. Allen said Florida-based company Carol Stream operated the fair’s rides. The company did not immediately respond to a telephone call.