Ex-wife declares Trump campaign CEO made anti-Semitic remarks: documents

AP, LOS ANGELES

An ex-wife of Donald Trump’s new campaign CEO, Stephen Bannon, said Bannon made anti-Semitic remarks when the two battled over sending their daughters to private school nearly a decade ago, according to court papers reviewed on Friday by reporters.

That revelation came a day after reports emerged that domestic violence charges were filed 20 years ago against Bannon following an altercation with his then-wife, Mary Louise Piccard.

In a sworn court declaration following their divorce, Piccard said her ex-husband had objected to sending their twin daughters to an elite Los Angeles academy, because he “didn’t want the girls going to school with Jews.”

“He said he doesn’t like Jews and that he doesn’t like the way they raise their kids to be ‘whiney brats,’” Piccard said in a 2007 court filing.

Bannon, the former head of Web site Breitbart News, last week took the helm of Trump’s campaign in yet another leadership shake-up. The campaign has been plagued by negative stories about staffers, including charges lodged against Trump’s former campaign manager following an altercation with a reporter and questions about his former campaign chairman’s links with Russian interests.

Alexandra Preate, a spokeswoman for Bannon, on Friday night denied that he made anti-Semitic remarks about the private school.

“He never said that,” Preate said, adding that Bannon was proud to send his daughters to the school.

Trump has previously been criticized for invoking anti-Semitic stereotypes, including a tweet of an anti-Hillary Rodham Clinton image that included a Star of David atop a pile of money.

Clinton, the US Democratic presidential candidate, has tried in recent days to highlight Trump’s popularity with white nationalist and supremacist groups.

She on Thursday delivered a speech that linked him with the “alt-right” movement, which is often associated with efforts on the far right to preserve “white identity,” oppose multiculturalism and defend “Western values.”

Trump has pushed back, defending himself and his supporters and labeling Clinton “a bigot” for supporting policies he argues have ravaged minority communities.

Piccard filed for divorce in January 1997, just over a year after she told police Bannon roughed her up on New Year’s Day 1996 following a spat over money, in which she spit on him.

A police report obtained by reporters said he grabbed her wrist and “grabbed at” her neck. She told police that when she tried to call 911, Bannon grabbed the telephone and threw it across the room.

An officer who responded reported seeing red marks on her wrist and neck.

Bannon was charged in 1996 with misdemeanor witness intimidation, domestic violence with traumatic injury and battery, according to a Santa Monica, California, police report.