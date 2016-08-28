US Marines’ Pacific leader vows to keep up assistance

AP, KANEOHE BAY, Hawaii

The US Marine Corps’ new commander for the Pacific said he aims to advance his predecessor’s work helping allies and partners develop their skills storming beaches and moving forces ashore.

Lieutenant General David Berger made the comments on Friday after assuming command of US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific from Lieutenant General John Toolan.

Berger said he would make sure his new command understands what capabilities its allies want and need and how the marines can help them.

Toolan told reporters there is growing interest in amphibious capabilities in the Pacific because of China’s land reclamation efforts in the South China Sea, where several nations have contested territorial claims.

“The Vietnamese, the Filipinos, all those guys have a vested interest in the Spratlys [Nansha Islands, 南沙群島], the Paracels [Xisha Islands, 西沙群島]. So they want to protect their sovereign territory,” Toolan said. “And amphibious is the way to handle islands.”

US Marine Corps Forces, Pacific includes units in California, Hawaii, Japan and South Korea. Some are in Australia on a six-month rotation.

Berger most recently served as the commander of a marine expeditionary force at Camp Pendleton, California.

Toolan was retiring after 40 years in the marines.

“The momentum that he’s generated — I need to make sure that that doesn’t stall,” Berger said.

Toolan told reporters that helping Japan, Australia and South Korea develop their amphibious operations had been one of his top accomplishments.

Toolan also pointed to the work the marines have done to help the Philippine Armed Forces build its army so it can defend its territory and address internal security challenges.

He cited the growth of what he called a “community of interest” in amphibious operations. The US has been working with two dozen nations interested in developing amphibious skills, bringing them together for conferences and exercises.

“It is paying huge benefits for us, and in the long run it will help us give them areas to focus on while we focus on the high end,” he said.

Brad Glosserman, executive director of the Pacific Forum CSIS think tank, said Berger will have to ensure his new command’s combat capabilities remain sharp amid tensions on the Korean Peninsula, the East China Sea and the South China Sea.

“The tip of the spear, which the marines tend to be, needs of course to be sharp,” Glosserman said. “That’s the immediate concern that he’s got. You’re always concerned about your war-fighting capability.”