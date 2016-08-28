Italy mourns 284 killed in quake as search continues

AFP, AMATRICE, Italy

Italy yesterday prepared for an emotional day of mourning with flags across the country to fly at half-mast in honor of the 284 victims of a devastating earthquake.

Grieving families on Friday began burying their dead as rescue workers combing the rubble said they had found no new survivors in the remote mountain villages in central Italy blitzed by Wednesday’s powerful pre-dawn earthquake.

Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi and Italian President Sergio Mattarella yesterday attended a funeral service in the city of Ascoli-Piceno for some of the 46 people who died in the mountain villages of Arquata del Tronto and Pescara del Tronto.

A local gymnasium was transformed into a chapel, where bereaved relatives prayed in front of 30 coffins, including a small, white casket for Giulia, nine, whose body protected her sister, Giorgia, five — one of the last people to be pulled from the rubble alive in Pescara del Tronto.

The first funerals were held on Friday in Pomezia, south of Rome, home of six of the victims, including an eight-year-old boy.

According to the most recent official toll, at least 388 people have been hospitalized with injuries, but no one has been pulled alive from the piles of collapsed masonry since Wednesday evening.

“We will go on searching and digging until we are certain there is no one left,” said Luigi D’Angelo, an Italian Civil Protection officer working in the town of Amatrice, where the death toll stands at 224.

Italian State Forestry Corp officer Valerio Checchi said he expected rescuers to soon start using mechanical diggers to move debris in a sign virtually all hope of finding survivors has gone.

“We will still use thermal devices that can detect the presence of human bodies,” Checchi said.

As powerful aftershocks closed winding mountain roads and made life dangerous for more than 4,000 professionals and volunteers engaged in the rescue effort, survivors voiced dazed bewilderment over the scale of the disaster that struck their sleepy communities.

“I have been through earthquakes before, but this was not a quake, it was an apocalypse,” 66-year-old Anacleto Perotti said.

Perotti, a resident of the tiny hamlet of St Lorenzo Flaviano, has gone back to his house, which survived the eartquake, but he is sleeping in an armchair.

“It is too scary in bed. After a quake comes fear, depression takes you over from the inside,” he said.

Renzi has declared a state of emergency for the regions affected by Wednesday’s earthquake, which occurred in an area that straddles Umbria, Lazio and Marche.

Renzi also released an initial tranche of 50 million euros (US$56 million) in emergency aid.

More than 2,000 people who spent the night in hastily erected tented villages were shaken by a magnitude 4.8 aftershock just after 6am on Friday morning.

More than 900 aftershocks have rattled the region since Wednesday’s earthquake, which had a magnitude of 6-6.2 and triggered the collapse of hundreds of old buildings across dozens of tiny communities playing host to far more people than usual because of the summer holiday.

Earthquake experts estimated that the cost of short-term rescue efforts and longer-term reconstruction could exceed 1 billion euros.

There are also fears of a negative impact on an already stagnating Italian economy, with tourism — which accounts for 4 percent of GDP — certain to take a hit.