Dutch party says it will ban mosques and Koran

AFP, THE HAGUE, Netherlands

The political party of Dutch politician Geert Wilders, which is leading polls ahead of parliamentary elections in March next year, has promised in its manifesto to close mosques and “ban the Koran.”

“All mosques and Islamic schools closed, a ban on the Koran,” the document outlining the electoral program of the Freedom Party (PVV) said.

The document was posted on Wilders’ Twitter feed on Thursday.

The PVV says it will reverse the “Islamization” of the country with a range of measures, including closing the borders, shutting asylum seeker centers, banning migrants from Islamic countries and stopping Muslim women from wearing headscarfs in public.

On the back of Europe’s migrant crisis, opinion polls have for months given Wilders’ PVV the edge over the coalition parties of the Labor Party and the People’s Party for Freedom and Democracy led by Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte.

Late last year, polls predicted soaring support for the PVV, saying that the party could gain as many as 38 seats in the 150-seat parliament.

However, that number has slipped back.

A poll from Ipsos this month gave it 28 seats — still way up on the 12 it currently has.

The immigrant crisis has polarized the Netherlands, a nation of 17 million people, leading to heated debate.

Wilders, who is to go on trial in October on charges of inciting racial hatred, also said he would do all he could to hold a referendum on the Netherlands leaving the EU, despite an unsuccessful first attempt in June following Britain’s vote to end its membership of the EU.

His party has also pledged to put an end to foreign aid and to increase funding for police and security.