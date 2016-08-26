Agencies

SOUTH KOREA

Reparation funds detailed

Seoul yesterday said that surviving “comfort women” who served the Japanese military in World War II will be eligible to receive 100 million won (US$90,000) each from a foundation that is to be funded by the Japanese government. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that the families of those killed will be able to receive 20 million won, adding that it expects the Japanese government to soon transfer ￥1 billion (US$9.9 million) to a foundation formally launched in Seoul last month. The two sides agreed to set up the foundation in December last year.

ISRAEL

Alleged attacker shot dead

A soldier on Wednesday shot dead a Palestinian motorist who allegedly stabbed him and threw rocks from his car at a military vehicle in the occupied West Bank, the army said. An army spokeswoman said the assailant hurled rocks from his moving car at an oncoming military patrol vehicle, which then gave chase, forcing the car to a standstill shortly afterward. When the soldier approached the vehicle, the assailant stabbed him, inflicting light wounds, she said. The soldier responded by pushing the assailant backward and shooting him, an army statement said. A picture of the dead assailant circulated on social media showed him sitting in the driver’s seat.

UNITED STATES

Prison officials attacked

Prison officials in Nebraska said that nine staff members at the Lincoln Correctional Center were assaulted by inmates who were refusing to return to their cells. Department of Correctional Services spokeswoman Dawn-Renee Smith told reporters in an e-mail on Wednesday night that all nine were taken to hospitals after the attack and were treated and released. The prison was placed on lockdown. It was not clear how many inmates were involved in the attack or whether any were hurt. The Lincoln Correctional Center is a medium-maximum security prison for adult males.

NEW ZEALAND

Police mull hiker case

Police were trying to figure out why a tourist from the Czech Republic ended up spending nearly a month in the wilderness after her partner died during a hike. The woman was found on Wednesday living in a park warden’s hut on the scenic Routeburn Track in the “highly unusual case,” police said in a statement yesterday. The couple began their winter hike on July 24 and the man fell down a steep slope four days later, police said. The woman was able to reach him, but he died soon after. Police said she then made her way to the hut where she has been living since. Police said they launched a search on Wednesday morning after finding out the couple were missing.

UNITED STATES

Arrest after pepper-spraying

Police say a woman has been arrested after pepper-spraying a crowd of students at a high school in Atlanta, Georgia. Atlanta Public Schools spokeswoman Kimberly Willis Green told local media that Shawanda Favors was apprehended after allegedly spraying a crowd of students on Wednesday morning during a fight to stop her son from being jumped at Carver High School. Green said four students were treated for injuries and one student was taken to hospital. Favors was charged with disorderly conduct. The school system’s police department was investigating the incident.