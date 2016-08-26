Trump finds an ally in Brexit’s Farage

AFP, WASHINGTON

Nigel Farage, the divisive figure at the heart of Britain’s vote to leave the EU, on Wednesday threw his support behind US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump.

Farage, the outgoing leader of the UK Independence Party, was instrumental in Britain’s vote to pull out of the EU on June 23, painting the decision as a chance for fed-up Britons to take back control of their country.

“Folks the message is there. The parallels are there,” Farage told a rally for the Republican nominee in Jackson, Mississippi.

“There are millions of ordinary Americans who have been let down; who have had a bad time; who feel the political class in Washington are detached from them; who feel so many of their representatives are politically correct parts of the liberal media elite. They feel people are not standing up for them,” Farage told a crowd of about 1,000 people.

“So you have a fantastic opportunity here with this campaign. You can go out and beat the pollsters, you can beat the commentators, and you can beat Washington,” he said.

Farage, who was in Ohio for the Republican National Convention last month when Trump was appointed party standard bearer, said the campaign of the billionaire property mogul echoed his own fight to take Britain out of the EU.

“Everybody said we’d lose, [but] we did it,” he said. “If you want change in this country, you’d better get your walking boots on.”

Farage, a privately educated former stockbroker who cultivated an everyman image during Britain’s referendum campaign, acknowledged that he could not vote in November’s presidential election.

“But I will say this: If I was an American citizen, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary [Rodham] Clinton if you paid me,” he said, referring to the US Democratic presidential candidate.

“In fact, I wouldn’t vote for Hillary Clinton if she paid me,” he said.

It is unusual for a candidate for the US’ highest office to wheel out a foreign politician, but Trump’s campaign has made a virtue of breaking with convention.

Taking to the stage after Farage’s speech, the former reality television star was effusive.

“Wow... what a job he did. Thank you Nigel. That was some job that he did,” Trump said.