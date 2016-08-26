Iranian vessels ‘harassed’ US warship: US official

Reuters, WASHINGTON

Four of Iran’s Army of the Guardians of the Islamic Revolution (IRGC) vessels “harassed” a US warship on Tuesday near the Strait of Hormuz, a US defense official said, amid Washington’s concerns about Tehran’s posture in the Persian Gulf and in the Syrian civil war.

The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, on Wednesday said that two of the Iranian vessels came within 270m of the USS Nitze in an incident that was “unsafe and unprofessional.”

The vessels harassed the destroyer by “conducting a high-speed intercept and closing within a short distance of Nitze, despite repeated warnings,” the official said.

The IRGC, the Islamic Republic’s praetorian guard, is suspicious of US military activity near Iran’s borders and appears to be sticking to a familiar posture in the Gulf that predates last year’s nuclear accord between the nation and six world powers, including the US.

The US and other countries are concerned about Iran’s support for Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, its ballistic missile program and its backing for Shiite militants that have abused civilians in Iraq.

The US defense official said that in Tuesday’s incident the USS Nitze tried to communicate with the Iranian vessels 12 times, but received no response. It also fired 10 flares in the direction of two of the Iranian vessels.

“The Iranian high rate of closure ... created a dangerous, harassing situation that could have led to further escalation, including additional defensive measures by Nitze,” the official said.

The US warship had to change course in order to distance itself from the Iranian vessels, the official said, adding that the incident could have led to a diplomatic protest, but the US does not have diplomatic relations with Iran.

It remains to be seen whether these actions were carried out by rogue Revolutionary Guard commanders or sanctioned by senior officials in Tehran, said Karim Sadjadpour, an Iran expert at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.

“For four decades the Revolutionary Guard have been told that America is the greatest threat to the Islamic Revolution,” he said. “This institutional culture hasn’t changed after the nuclear deal.”

In January, 10 US sailors aboard two patrol craft were detained by the IRGC when they inadvertently entered Iranian territorial waters. They were released the next day after being held for about 15 hours.