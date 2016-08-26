Airlander 10 makes bumpy landing after ‘slight issue’

NY Times News Service

It was a slow and gentle plunge: The world’s largest aircraft, the Airlander 10, crashed in southern England on Wednesday during its second test flight.

In a video posted on YouTube, spectators could be heard saying: “Oh my God, he just crashed it,” as the nose of the aircraft made contact with the ground after a slow descent at Cardington Airfield, about 90km north of London, before coming to rest.

Hybrid Air Vehicles — the British developer of the 92m, 20 tonne, helium-filled aircraft, which has a top cruising speed of about 140kph — said on Twitter that the crew members were “safe and well.”

“Airlander sustained damage on landing during today’s flight,” the company said, adding that “no damage was sustained midair.”

The first test flight of the Airlander 10 was postponed on Aug. 14 after Stephen McGlennan, the chief executive of Hybrid Air Vehicles, said the airship had “a slight technical issue.”

It completed its initial test flight three days later.

On Wednesday morning, spectators watched as the ship slowly nose-dived and made an unplanned landing on its cockpit.

The company did not provide an explanation as to why the aircraft had come down.

“It was going so well,” said Angela Hatwell, who posted several photographs of the aircraft on Facebook and described the flight as an “absolutely amazing sight.”

“It was awful to watch,” Hatwell wrote of the crash.

One of Hartwell’s photos showed the pilots in what appeared to be a damaged cockpit.

“It just appeared to crumple up,” she wrote. “Luckily they appeared to walk away uninjured.”

The Airlander 10 was initially a project developed for the US military.

Hybrid Air Vehicles has said the airship could stay airborne for up to five days at a time with someone onboard and for two weeks when flown remotely.