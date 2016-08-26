Indonesian navy finds tanker taken by crew last week

AFP, JAKARTA

Indonesia’s navy said yesterday it had found a tanker carrying almost US$400,000 worth of diesel that was taken by its own crew last week due to a commercial dispute.

The MT Vier Harmoni was initially feared to have been hijacked after setting sail from Malaysia. However, authorities quickly realized the vessel, which was transporting 900,000 liters of diesel, had been taken by its Indonesian crew due to a dispute.

The navy deployed ships and a helicopter to search for the tanker, which was reported missing on Tuesday last week after setting sail a day earlier.

“The hunt was conducted day and night, non-stop, by the team,” spokesman Edi Sucipto said.

He said the tanker was found on Wednesday off West Kalimantan province, on the Indonesian part of Borneo island.

The tanker is being escorted to Tanjung Pinang, the provincial capital of Indonesia’s Riau Islands, for further investigations, Sucipto said.

After the tanker disappeared, the Indonesian navy said the captain had contacted the vessel’s agent to say the crew were taking it to Batam island due to an “internal management problem.”