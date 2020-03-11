New alliance to create childcare facility model that places children’s rights first

By Sherry Hsiao / Staff reporter





The Taiwan Residential Child Care Alliance was established yesterday with the aim of creating a model for childcare facilities that prioritizes children’s rights and interests.

The alliance said that it would also partner with the government to improve the professional standard and quality of the nation’s residential care facilities.

The alliance aims to become a sustainable organization that is trusted by the public, it added.

The alliance said that it had 40 members as of yesterday: 33 private facilities, two government-established facilities that are privately run and five individuals.

The members span the nation and include the Adolescents’ Home of the Prison Fellowship Taiwan in Taoyuan, the St Teresa Children Center in Hsinchu County, the Yong-An Children’s Home in Kaohsiung, and the Ta-Tung Children’s Home of the Taiwan Fund for Children and Families in New Taipei City, among others.

Together, the members provide a total of 1,336 beds, alliance data showed.

New Taipei City-based Mustard Seed Mission CEO Wu Hsiao-ping (吳小萍) was appointed chairwoman of the alliance’s board of directors.

Residential care facilities face similar challenges, Wu said, adding that one of the important purposes of the alliance is to allow facilities to help and encourage each other.

Despite a declining birthrate in Taiwan, the percentage of children in out-of-home placements has not fallen, the alliance said.

Over the past decade, out-of-home placements have remained steady at about 12 of every 10,000 children, it said.

About 65 percent of children in out-of-home placements are in residential care, while the rest are in foster care, it added.

Control Yuan member Wang Yu-ling (王幼玲) and Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Wu Yu-chin (吳玉琴) were among the guests who attended a founding ceremony for the alliance held in Taipei.