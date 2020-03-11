The Taiwan Transportation Safety Board yesterday said that it would launch an investigation into a collision at the Port of Taipei on Monday night that killed two people.
The accident happened at 8:48pm when Hong Kong-registered cargo ship the Godspeed (騏龍) allegedly collided with the port’s pilot boat.
The pilot boat, which guides ships in and out of the port, capsized after it was damaged.
The accident killed the pilot boat captain, surnamed Yang (楊), and a crew member surnamed Lee (李).
New Taipei City Fire Department and Coast Guard Administration officers found Lee’s body on Monday night, before finding Yang’s body early yesterday morning.
Neither the pilot boat nor the ship leaked any oil due to the accident, the board said.
The collision was a major marine occurrence based on the Transportation Occurrence Investigation Act (運輸事故調查法) and the International Maritime Organization’s Maritime Casualty Investigation Code, the board said, adding that it had assigned a chief investigator to identify the causes of the accident.
The chief investigator would form a task force to collect information on the accident and would regularly inform the public about the progress of the investigation on the board’s Web site, it said.
The Port and Maritime Bureau’s North Maritime Affairs Center would also conduct an investigation, the board said, adding that it has details of the routes on which the ship and pilot boat were operating when the accident occurred.
The center would interview the ship’s captain and other crew members to determine liability for the accident, with the results of the investigation to be released in three months, it said.
