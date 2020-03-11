Virus Outbreak: Ministry mulling Italy evacuation flight

By Lin Chia-nan / Staff reporter





The government is considering whether to arrange charter flights to bring Taiwanese in Italy back home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

There are nearly 450 Taiwanese businesspeople, students and others in Italy, the ministry added.

Italy yesterday extended travel restrictions in the country’s north to cover the entire nation in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.

A woman walks in Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II in Milan, Italy, yesterday. Photo: Reuters

Rome on Jan. 31 banned flights from Taiwan and China after two Chinese tourists tested positive for the virus.

As of yesterday, Italy had 9,172 confirmed cases, with 463 deaths — second only to China.

Many Taiwanese in northern Italy are nervous about the outbreak, Taiwanese businessperson Lai Tien-fu (賴天福) said in Milan, questioning the Italian government’s quarantine measures and calling on the Taiwanese government to bring them home on charter flights.

Ministry spokeswoman Joanna Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had checked with 18 domestic travel agencies that offer European tours and confirmed that there were no Taiwanese tour groups stranded in Italy, with the last group of tourists having returned on Thursday.

None of the Taiwanese in Italy have reported an emergency, she said, adding that the Taipei Representative Office in Italy is keeping contact with hem.

Italy’s travel restrictions are not similar to the lockdown in Wuhan, China, she said, adding that foreigners can leave the country if they apply with local authorities and obtain approvals.

As for evacuating Taiwanese from Italy, the ministry has ordered the representative office in Rome to draw up plans for different scenarios and to stay in contact with the embassies of like-minded nations, she said.

As Italy might impose stricter measures to counter the rapid spread of the disease, people who do not have any urgent business there are advised to leave soon, she added.

In other developments, the ministry continues to distribute masks to overseas personnel and foreign representatives in Taiwan.

Late last month, it sent a total of 460 masks to Taiwanese personnel whose work involved direct contact with the local population in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy and the Holy See, Ou said.

This week, it would send 530 masks to staff in these countries, as well as those working in Germany, France and Spain, she said.

Additionally, it would send 1,029 adult masks to diplomatic personnel and their spouses in countries with level 2 and level 3 travel warnings, and 335 children’s masks to their children there, she said.

Foreign representatives and their spouses in Taiwan are each to receive three adult masks and five per child per week — the same number of masks that Taiwanese can buy at pharmacies, she added.

Separately yesterday, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) told lawmakers that after the Lunar New Year, the highest number of military personnel in self-quarantine at one time was about 2,000, including two generals.

That number has dropped to about 400 and military readiness remains the same, he said while fielding questions in the legislature.

The ministry ordered the two generals to self-quarantine after they transited through affected regions during trips to Nicaragua and Eswatini for military exchanges, he said.

Additional reporting by Huang Hsin-po and CNA