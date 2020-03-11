The government is considering whether to arrange charter flights to bring Taiwanese in Italy back home, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.
There are nearly 450 Taiwanese businesspeople, students and others in Italy, the ministry added.
Italy yesterday extended travel restrictions in the country’s north to cover the entire nation in an attempt to contain the spread of COVID-19.
Photo: Reuters
Rome on Jan. 31 banned flights from Taiwan and China after two Chinese tourists tested positive for the virus.
As of yesterday, Italy had 9,172 confirmed cases, with 463 deaths — second only to China.
Many Taiwanese in northern Italy are nervous about the outbreak, Taiwanese businessperson Lai Tien-fu (賴天福) said in Milan, questioning the Italian government’s quarantine measures and calling on the Taiwanese government to bring them home on charter flights.
Ministry spokeswoman Joanna Ou (歐江安) told a news briefing in Taipei that the ministry had checked with 18 domestic travel agencies that offer European tours and confirmed that there were no Taiwanese tour groups stranded in Italy, with the last group of tourists having returned on Thursday.
None of the Taiwanese in Italy have reported an emergency, she said, adding that the Taipei Representative Office in Italy is keeping contact with hem.
Italy’s travel restrictions are not similar to the lockdown in Wuhan, China, she said, adding that foreigners can leave the country if they apply with local authorities and obtain approvals.
As for evacuating Taiwanese from Italy, the ministry has ordered the representative office in Rome to draw up plans for different scenarios and to stay in contact with the embassies of like-minded nations, she said.
As Italy might impose stricter measures to counter the rapid spread of the disease, people who do not have any urgent business there are advised to leave soon, she added.
In other developments, the ministry continues to distribute masks to overseas personnel and foreign representatives in Taiwan.
Late last month, it sent a total of 460 masks to Taiwanese personnel whose work involved direct contact with the local population in Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, Italy and the Holy See, Ou said.
This week, it would send 530 masks to staff in these countries, as well as those working in Germany, France and Spain, she said.
Additionally, it would send 1,029 adult masks to diplomatic personnel and their spouses in countries with level 2 and level 3 travel warnings, and 335 children’s masks to their children there, she said.
Foreign representatives and their spouses in Taiwan are each to receive three adult masks and five per child per week — the same number of masks that Taiwanese can buy at pharmacies, she added.
Separately yesterday, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) told lawmakers that after the Lunar New Year, the highest number of military personnel in self-quarantine at one time was about 2,000, including two generals.
That number has dropped to about 400 and military readiness remains the same, he said while fielding questions in the legislature.
The ministry ordered the two generals to self-quarantine after they transited through affected regions during trips to Nicaragua and Eswatini for military exchanges, he said.
Additional reporting by Huang Hsin-po and CNA
QUICK RESULTS: One of the antibodies has shown ‘perfect’ efficiency in identifying the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, an Academia Sinica researcher said Academia Sinica yesterday said that it has synthesized monoclonal antibodies that can identify the protein of the coronavirus that causes COVID-19, which it said is an important step toward producing a rapid screening reagent for the virus. The potential reagent, if successfully mass produced, would shorten the testing time for COVID-19 from about four hours to 15 to 20 minutes, significantly improving screening efficiency, the nation’s top academic research institution said in a statement on Facebook. Yang An-suei (楊安綏), an Academia Sinica research fellow at the Genomics Research Center who headed the team that synthesized the antibodies, said that for rapid
DIFFERING VIEWPOINTS: China’s Taiwan Affairs Office said it hoped that Chiang would follow the ‘1992 consensus,’ a principle that the new KMT chairman has called outdated It is “not necessarily a bad thing” that newly elected Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Chairman Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) has not yet received a congratulatory telegram from Beijing, a KMT legislator who asked to remain anonymous said yesterday. Chiang was elected chairman on Saturday in a by-election in which he received 84,860 votes to beat his sole opponent, former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), who received 38,483 votes. In the past, the Chinese president — in his capacity as chairman of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) — would send a congratulatory telegram whenever a KMT chairperson was elected, the KMT legislator said. However,
A woman accused of defrauding nine Taiwanese banks out of NT$38.6 billion (US$1.28 billion at the current exchange rate) yesterday arrived in Taiwan to stand trial after being arrested in the US late last year, the Ministry of Justice’s Investigation Bureau said. Wang Ying-chih (王音之), a former co-owner of Taipei-based New Site Industries Inc (NSI, 潤寅實業) and one of the chief suspects in the fraud case, arrived at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport on a flight from Los Angeles, escorted by two US Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, the bureau said. She was subsequently arrested by bureau agents and taken to
LARGEST EVER: The reclaimed land at the Port of Kaohsiung is equivalent to 16 Taipei Daan Forest Parks and is set to boost the port’s importance in the region The nation’s largest land reclamation project in a commercial sea port has been completed after nine years of construction, Taiwan International Ports Corp announced yesterday. The Port of Kaohsiung Intercontinental Container Terminal Phase II project was launched in March 2011 to address the challenges facing the port and help it respond to the rapid changes in the global shipping sector, the company said. The project has expanded the port’s hinterland, which would streamline container terminal operations, it said, adding that the added area would enable the construction of new deep-water berths for large container vessels. It also opens up new opportunities for