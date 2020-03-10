Virus Outbreak: Post-outbreak tourism drive planned

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





The government would enhance its tourism campaigns targeting Southeast Asian travelers once the COVID-19 outbreak eases, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.

“The nation has been widely praised for its performance in containing the spread of COVID-19. We need to keep the nation in a good condition and be prepared to promote Taiwan as a travel destination when we recover from the downturn caused by COVID-19,” Lin said in response to media queries.

In addition to its annual budget, the Tourism Bureau has earmarked NT$500 million (US$16.59 million) to draw people from five large tourism sources that have been severely affected by the outbreak — Japan; South Korea; Hong Kong and Macau; Europe and North America; and Southeast Asia — he said.

Each market would be allotted NT$100 million for marketing expenses, he said, adding that Southeast Asian nations would be the focus of the campaign.

The bureau has budgeted NT$2 billion in subsidies to promote domestic tourism, Lin said.

A NT$60 billion special budget created under the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), which is expected to be passed at a Legislative Yuan plenary session on Friday, would help travel agents that have sustained financial losses due to the outbreak, Lin said.

In addition to compensating travel agents’ losses for having to cancel tours to China to comply with the government’s disease-prevention efforts, the money would also subsidize interest payments incurred on loans and help provide on-the-job training for employees, he said.

The government might consider providing each inbound visitor with seven masks to prevent them creating a hole in the nation’s disease-prevention efforts, Lin said.

He made the remark at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee after Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said that foreign visitors cannot buy masks under the government’s rationing system, as they do not have National Health Insurance cards.

The ministry should also pay attention to China-based Taiwanese businesspeople and employees returning home for Tomb Sweeping Festival, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said.

The Central Epidemic Command Center would update its travel alerts for foreign countries, Lin said, adding that the ministry has arranged taxis at airports to pick up people who are ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arriving in Taiwan.

Once the nation can produce 10 million masks per day, each foreign visitor could be provided with seven masks upon arrival, he said.