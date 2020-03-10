The government would enhance its tourism campaigns targeting Southeast Asian travelers once the COVID-19 outbreak eases, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
“The nation has been widely praised for its performance in containing the spread of COVID-19. We need to keep the nation in a good condition and be prepared to promote Taiwan as a travel destination when we recover from the downturn caused by COVID-19,” Lin said in response to media queries.
In addition to its annual budget, the Tourism Bureau has earmarked NT$500 million (US$16.59 million) to draw people from five large tourism sources that have been severely affected by the outbreak — Japan; South Korea; Hong Kong and Macau; Europe and North America; and Southeast Asia — he said.
Each market would be allotted NT$100 million for marketing expenses, he said, adding that Southeast Asian nations would be the focus of the campaign.
The bureau has budgeted NT$2 billion in subsidies to promote domestic tourism, Lin said.
A NT$60 billion special budget created under the Special Act on COVID-19 Prevention, Relief and Restoration (嚴重特殊傳染性肺炎防治及紓困振興特別條例), which is expected to be passed at a Legislative Yuan plenary session on Friday, would help travel agents that have sustained financial losses due to the outbreak, Lin said.
In addition to compensating travel agents’ losses for having to cancel tours to China to comply with the government’s disease-prevention efforts, the money would also subsidize interest payments incurred on loans and help provide on-the-job training for employees, he said.
The government might consider providing each inbound visitor with seven masks to prevent them creating a hole in the nation’s disease-prevention efforts, Lin said.
He made the remark at a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee after Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lin Chun-hsien (林俊憲) said that foreign visitors cannot buy masks under the government’s rationing system, as they do not have National Health Insurance cards.
The ministry should also pay attention to China-based Taiwanese businesspeople and employees returning home for Tomb Sweeping Festival, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) said.
The Central Epidemic Command Center would update its travel alerts for foreign countries, Lin said, adding that the ministry has arranged taxis at airports to pick up people who are ordered to undergo a 14-day quarantine upon arriving in Taiwan.
Once the nation can produce 10 million masks per day, each foreign visitor could be provided with seven masks upon arrival, he said.
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms. International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw
UNEQUAL PAY: More than 65 percent of women reported a pay gap between men and women, and 31 percent said they are not financially independent More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about