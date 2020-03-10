The government has budgeted NT$1.5 billion (US$49.78 million) to ease the financial burden of large international hotels, as their businesses have been severely affected by the COVID-19 outbreak, Minister of Transportation and Communications Lin Chia-lung (林佳龍) said yesterday.
Financial difficulties encountered by some large international tourist hotels in Taiwan surfaced after the Landis Taichung, which had been operating for 13 years, officially folded on Sunday.
Leofoo Hotel, which has been operating for almost 50 years, yesterday announced that it is to close on May 31.
Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Hung Meng-kai (洪孟楷) told a meeting of the legislature’s Transportation Committee that he hopes that it is not the start of a spate of hotel closures.
The ministry would support hoteliers that are determined to stay in business despite the challenges, Lin said, adding that their businesses would rebound dramatically once the outbreak eases.
The main financial burdens borne by large international hotels are land value and housing taxes, Lin said. The ministry has agreed to provide a subsidy of NT$1.5 billion to partially cover those taxes.
Democratic Progressive Party Legislator Lee Kun-tse (李昆澤) said that bailout funds for the travel industry and bus operators barely met their needs.
The nation has 127 international tourist hotels and 3,373 standard tourist hotels, Lee said.
Although the government has offered NT$21 billion, it would only be enough to cover the needs of 500 to 1,000 hoteliers, he said.
Not all of the nation’s 10,000 bed and breakfasts can secure loans from the government, which has only allocated NT$9 billion for them, he said.
Although the Tourism Bureau has budgeted NT$500 million to help provide training for tour guides, and NT$300 million to train taxi drivers and tour bus drivers, Lee said the allocation would have to be increased to NT$3.22 billion and NT$2 billion respectively to meet demand.
The budget was set after considering only about half of the 170,000 tour guides who would need training, Tourism Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) said, adding that they are only eligible for funding if they have worked in the industry in the past two years.
The Ministry of Labor has provided similar training programs, Lin said.
If it is well-received, the transportation ministry would consider boosting the funds, he said.
