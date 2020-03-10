Hong Kong students are more keen on studying in Taiwan

TERTIARY EDUCATION: Among those interested in Taiwanese schools, 37% gave Taiwan’s political system as their reason, up 20 points from last year

Staff writer, with CNA





Hong Kong students have become more interested in pursuing tertiary education in Taiwan, a survey by a Hong Kong educational organization found.

The survey of 1,308 Hong Kong students who are to take university entrance exams this year found that 30 percent are considering Taiwanese schools, an increase of 8 percentage points from last year, the poll released on Sunday by the Hok Yau Club found.

Among those interested in Taiwanese schools, 49 percent said that they were taking into consideration Taiwan’s proximity to Hong Kong and its similar culture, while 37 percent cited Taiwan’s political system, compared with 17 percent last year, the Hok Yau Club said.

Meanwhile, the percentage of Hong Kong students who are considering pursuing higher education in mainland China has dropped 5 percentage points from last year to 15 percent, the lowest since 2016, the organization said.

Sixty-nine percent of the students who are not considering China cited disapproval of the country’s political system, up 32 percentage points from last year, it said.

The 1,308 students were surveyed from December to last month and would be sitting the Hong Kong Diploma of Secondary Education examination this year, the Hok Yau Club said.

Hong Kong students’ choice between Taiwan and mainland China was influenced by recent social movements, such as the pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong, as indicated by the weighting of the political systems of both countries in their decisionmaking process, the organization said.