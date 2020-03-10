Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Johnny Chiang (江啟臣) pledged urgent reforms as he was sworn in as the party’s new chairman yesterday.
“The end of the by-election is the beginning of unity,” Chiang said at his swearing-in at KMT headquarters in Taipei, which was attended by former president Ma Ying-jeou (馬英九), and former party chairmen Wu Poh-hsiung (吳伯雄) and Wu Den-yih (吳敦義), among others.
Saturday’s by-election was held to fill the vacancy left by Wu, who stepped down last month after the party’s losses in the Jan. 11 presidential and legislative elections.
Photo: Liao Chen-huei, Taipei Times
Chiang defeated his sole opponent, former Taipei mayor Hau Lung-bin (郝龍斌), by taking nearly 69 percent of the vote.
“I have always believed that what is needed between generations is dialogue and not confrontation; what is needed is cooperation and not conflict,” Chiang said, adding that as party chairman, he hopes to facilitate understanding and cooperation among different generations within the party.
The KMT’s defeats in the presidential elections in 2016 and this year “highlight that the party is behind the times in many aspects and urgently needs to catch up through reform and innovation,” he said. “We do not have any time to waste.”
“In an age of democracy, the KMT can no longer expect a wise leader to make all the decisions,” he said, adding that he would promote a collective leadership.
Chiang has proposed the creation of an 11-member “decisionmaking platform” within the party that he says would advise the chairperson and assist them in the decisionmaking process by presenting a diverse range of views.
Speaking on cross-strait policy, Chiang said: “My basic principle is to stick to the values of the Republic of China’s free and democratic system and strive for cross-strait peace and common well-being.”
While trust needed to be “rebuilt” between Taiwan and China, the KMT’s most important task at the moment is its own reform and transformation, Chiang said.
KMT Central Standing Committee member Lin Rong-te (林榮德), who served as acting chairman after Wu stepped down in January, said that the coming year would be key in determining whether the KMT can return to power.
Wu Poh-hsiung said that he “dare not say ‘congratulations’” to Chiang, given the task that lies ahead.
“This is not the attainment of power and status, but rather dedication and sacrifice for a difficult job,” he said.
Ma, who is also a former KMT chairman, said while he agrees that the party should first focus on reform, its position on Taiwan’s relationship with the world and with China should also be priorities.
Taiwan should have “close relations” with the US, “peaceful relations” with China and “friendly relations” with Japan, he said.
Chiang, 48, is a US-educated politician who entered politics in 2010 when he was appointed minister of the Executive Yuan’s now-defunct Government Information Office.
He has won a legislative seat in Taichung’s eighth electoral district for three consecutive elections beginning in 2012 and received more votes that any other KMT candidate in the Jan. 11 legislative election.
Additional reporting by CNA
‘AIR POLLUTION SEASON’: The EPA said air pollution this spring has not been as bad as in previous years, due to closed factories in China as a result of COVID-19 Many diseases have been linked to air pollution consisting of fine particulate matter smaller than 2.5 micrometers (PM2.5) and people should protect themselves, a doctor said yesterday. Physician Chiang Kun-chun (江坤俊), vice president of the Taoyuan-based Min-Sheng General Hospital, talked about the dangers of air pollution and how people can protect themselves at an event in Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), which was organized by the Environmental Protection Administration (EPA). The EPA has designated this year as “Sustainable Earth Year,” with a campaign to promote changing life habits at events throughout the year, and with the spring events focused on air quality. “Air
Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said. A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected. The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in
IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms. International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw
UNEQUAL PAY: More than 65 percent of women reported a pay gap between men and women, and 31 percent said they are not financially independent More than half of women surveyed said they have experienced workplace discrimination, such as being pressured to answer questions about their plans for marriage and parenthood or being judged by their appearance, a poll released on Thursday by online job bank yes123 showed. The survey, which focused on gender equality and women’s influence in the workplace, found that 62.2 percent of respondents have experienced gender discrimination during a job interview. The No. 1 experience they reported was being asked when they would get married and have kids, followed by being criticized for their height, weight or appearance, and being asked about