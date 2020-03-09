Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





WEATHER

Temperatures to drop

The current warm weather is forecast to change tomorrow due to the arrival of a frontal system as northeasterly winds become stronger, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Temperatures were above 25°C across the country yesterday, the bureau said, adding the warm weather would continue today with temperatures likely to rise to 28°C to 29°C in northern Taiwan and 31°C to 32°C in central and southern areas. Tomorrow, temperatures would drop because of a passing frontal system and stronger northeasterly winds, the bureau said, forecasting intermittent showers or thundershowers nationwide. The mercury could dip by 6°C to 7°C with highs reaching about 21°C in northern areas and 24°C in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

CRIME

Bird-egg smuggler caught

A Taiwanese has been caught at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport allegedly attempting to smuggle fertilized bird eggs from Thailand into Taiwan, and would be severely punished, Taipei Customs said yesterday. The man, surnamed Chung (鍾), was found with a biscuit box containing 18 fertilized eggs in his luggage when he arrived at the airport at 7:30pm on Saturday, the agency said in a statement. Each egg was wrapped in a cotton bag and disguised as exquisite snacks, but officials said that the eggs were still seen as they passed through an X-ray machine. The eggs have been delivered to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine to be tested for viruses and to determine what species they belong to, the agency added. It was not clear what motivated the suspect to smuggle the eggs and whether he was trying to breed exotic birds for sale. Taipei Customs said that people found smuggling animals subject to quarantine face up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$99,867).

SOCIETY

Safety seat law to change

A new regulation that requires parents to put children under two in a rear-facing safety seat is to come into effect on Sept. 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said. The regulation was revised on Dec. 2 last year to apply to children under two, from under the age of one previously, the ministry said. Increasing the age standard would improve children’s safety, as their cervical spine has not fully developed before age two, it said, citing studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Once the revised regulation takes effect, those who breach it would be fined NT$1,500 to NT$3,000, it said.

SOCIETY

Doctor warns of norovirus

People should minimize their risk of norovirus infection by washing their hands frequently, a doctor said on March 1. Norovirus infection is characterized by vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, while more serious symptoms include fever, muscle soreness and lethargy, Taipei City Hospital pediatrician Wu Tsung-ju (吳宗儒) said, adding that complications are usually seen among the elderly. As severe diarrhea could cause dehydration and an imbalance of electrolytes, people infected with norovirus should drink more water and find ways to replenish their electrolytes, as well as avoid greasy foods to allow their digestive tract to recover, he said. Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen that can be indirectly transmitted via the vomit or fecal matter of an infected person and cause an infection with just a few virus particles, he said.