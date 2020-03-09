WEATHER
Temperatures to drop
The current warm weather is forecast to change tomorrow due to the arrival of a frontal system as northeasterly winds become stronger, the Central Weather Bureau said yesterday. Temperatures were above 25°C across the country yesterday, the bureau said, adding the warm weather would continue today with temperatures likely to rise to 28°C to 29°C in northern Taiwan and 31°C to 32°C in central and southern areas. Tomorrow, temperatures would drop because of a passing frontal system and stronger northeasterly winds, the bureau said, forecasting intermittent showers or thundershowers nationwide. The mercury could dip by 6°C to 7°C with highs reaching about 21°C in northern areas and 24°C in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.
CRIME
Bird-egg smuggler caught
A Taiwanese has been caught at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport allegedly attempting to smuggle fertilized bird eggs from Thailand into Taiwan, and would be severely punished, Taipei Customs said yesterday. The man, surnamed Chung (鍾), was found with a biscuit box containing 18 fertilized eggs in his luggage when he arrived at the airport at 7:30pm on Saturday, the agency said in a statement. Each egg was wrapped in a cotton bag and disguised as exquisite snacks, but officials said that the eggs were still seen as they passed through an X-ray machine. The eggs have been delivered to the Bureau of Animal and Plant Health Inspection and Quarantine to be tested for viruses and to determine what species they belong to, the agency added. It was not clear what motivated the suspect to smuggle the eggs and whether he was trying to breed exotic birds for sale. Taipei Customs said that people found smuggling animals subject to quarantine face up to seven years in prison and a maximum fine of NT$3 million (US$99,867).
SOCIETY
Safety seat law to change
A new regulation that requires parents to put children under two in a rear-facing safety seat is to come into effect on Sept. 1, the Ministry of Transportation and Communications said. The regulation was revised on Dec. 2 last year to apply to children under two, from under the age of one previously, the ministry said. Increasing the age standard would improve children’s safety, as their cervical spine has not fully developed before age two, it said, citing studies from the American Academy of Pediatrics. Once the revised regulation takes effect, those who breach it would be fined NT$1,500 to NT$3,000, it said.
SOCIETY
Doctor warns of norovirus
People should minimize their risk of norovirus infection by washing their hands frequently, a doctor said on March 1. Norovirus infection is characterized by vomiting, diarrhea and abdominal pain, while more serious symptoms include fever, muscle soreness and lethargy, Taipei City Hospital pediatrician Wu Tsung-ju (吳宗儒) said, adding that complications are usually seen among the elderly. As severe diarrhea could cause dehydration and an imbalance of electrolytes, people infected with norovirus should drink more water and find ways to replenish their electrolytes, as well as avoid greasy foods to allow their digestive tract to recover, he said. Norovirus is a highly contagious pathogen that can be indirectly transmitted via the vomit or fecal matter of an infected person and cause an infection with just a few virus particles, he said.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,