More maternity leave, legislator says

WOMEN’S DAY: Advocates called for foreign caregivers to be included in the long-term care plan, as it would help women who are juggling careers and caregiving

By Lin Liang-sheng, Sherry Hsiao and Dennis Xie / Staff reporters, with staff writer





Maternity leave guaranteed by the Labor Standards Act (勞動基準法) should be extended from eight weeks to 10 weeks for sufficient postpartum recovery, Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT) Legislator Wan Mei-ling (萬美玲) said on International Women’s Day yesterday.

While the government has stepped up efforts to encourage people to have more children due to the nation’s extremely low birthrate, the part of the act stipulating maternity leave is the same as when it was first introduced 36 years ago, Wan said, adding that the law must advance as society does.

According to the International Labour Organization, at least 14 or even 18 weeks of maternity leave should be guaranteed by the government, she said.

Members of migrant workers’ and women’s rights groups perform a skit during a protest in front of the Executive Yuan in Taipei yesterday. Photo: CNA

Data show that more than 82 percent of the maternity leave in the world exceed 12 weeks, including 18 weeks in Australia, 16 in Singapore, 14 in Japan and 13 in South Korea, she said, adding that nations with maternity leave of fewer than 12 weeks make up only 18 percent of all countries.

The legal standards for maternity leave in Taiwan obviously fall below the global average, and should be improved by amending the act, as well as the Act of Gender Equality in Employment (性別工作平等法), she said.

Maternity leave in Taiwan, which includes regular days off and national holidays, is a kind of paid leave, and extended leave is necessary for a more birth-friendly environment, as childcare subsidies alone are not enough to encourage people to have children, she said.

Women’s rights in Taiwan have received more attention in the past few years, but laws related to maternity have not changed, despite numerous discussions between people and the government, she said.

Gradual adjustments in the length of maternity leave would not only better protect women’s rights, but could also solve the nation’s low birthrate, she added.

In other news, advocates for women’s and migrant workers’ rights yesterday gathered outside the Executive Yuan in Taipei to mark International Women’s Day by urging the government to include foreign caregivers in its long-term care plan.

Many businesses offer discounts on International Women’s Day, but some women, such as family caregivers and foreign caregivers, do not have the time or money to take advantage of them, Migrants Empowerment Network in Taiwan member Hsu Chun-huai (許淳淮) said.

The burden of caregiving often falls on women in the family, Awakening Foundation general secretary Chou Yu-hsuan (周于萱) said.

They may have to juggle their careers and caregiving responsibilities or, if they cannot afford nursing homes or long-term care facilities, “resort to hiring very cheap labor,” she said, apparently referring to foreign workers.

However, foreign caregivers are not protected by the Labor Standards Act, Chou said.

Hiring foreign caregivers “merely transfers the original job of caregiving from local women to foreign women,” she said, adding that the issues with caregiving work, such as long hours and difficulty returning to the workforce, are still present.

Foreign caregivers do not have the right to vote in Taiwan, Chou said, adding that they are like “orphans in the system.”

The monthly salary for foreign caregivers has not been adjusted since 2015, when, thanks to protest from the Indonesian government, it was raised from NT$15,840 to NT$17,000, said Gracie Liu (劉曉櫻), director of the Hsinchu Catholic Diocese’s Migrants and Immigrants Service Center.

What we need is “caregiving justice” in society, she said, calling for a law that guarantees and protects the labor rights of foreign caregivers.

The government should have a “long-term” and “stable” source of funding for its long-term care policy, Hsu said.

Long-term care personnel should include local and foreign caregivers, while hiring should be done by public institutions instead of individual households, he said.