The nation’s largest land reclamation project in a commercial sea port has been completed after nine years of construction, Taiwan International Ports Corp announced yesterday.
The Port of Kaohsiung Intercontinental Container Terminal Phase II project was launched in March 2011 to address the challenges facing the port and help it respond to the rapid changes in the global shipping sector, the company said.
The project has expanded the port’s hinterland, which would streamline container terminal operations, it said, adding that the added area would enable the construction of new deep-water berths for large container vessels.
It also opens up new opportunities for investments by manufacturers, the company said.
The reclaimed land covers 422.5 hectares, about 16 the size of Taipei’s Daan Forest Park (大安森林公園), it said, adding that the project also includes a 6.81km-long outer breakwater.
The reclaimed land would be used to build a warehousing logistics center, a container terminal and a bulk carrier terminal, the company added.
Nineteen new deep-water wharves — five berths that can service mega-container vessels, 10 for petrochemical ships and to accommodate bulk cargo vessels — would also be built, it said.
The project cost NT$112.5 billion (US$3.75 billion), with NT$26.9 billion from the government, the company said, adding that the remainder was funded by private investors.
As the project is also the nation’s largest marine engineering project over the past few decades, construction followed the principle of sustainability, the company said, adding that it has launched key water and ecological protection and conservation initiatives through the project.
The company said that it has signed long-term contracts and leased part of the reclaimed land to CPC Corp, Taiwan, and other petrochemical companies.
To further solidify the Port of Kaohsiung as a key western Pacific shipping hub, the port company said it has signed a long-term contract with Evergreen Marine Corp, which would lease the container terminal.
The port company said it has yet to find tenants for the bulk carrier terminal.
“We hope the project will enhance our modern container ship handling and logistics capabilities,” it said.
It made significant progress in restoring and repurposing the port’s old harbor area, the port company said, adding that it would soon relocate bulk carriers from the port’s Zhongdao Wharf to the new bulk cargo carrier terminal.
This would free up land surrounding Zhongdao Wharf for more lucrative ventures that would help increase the port’s revenue, it said.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,