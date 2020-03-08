Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





ASTRONOMY

Supermoon on Tuesday

One of the biggest full moons of the year is to occur on Tuesday, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said on Friday. The moon, which is to rise at 6:42pm on Tuesday and set at 6:36am on Wednesday, would appear about 7 percent bigger than a regular full moon, the museum said. That would translate to the same difference as between a NT$50 coin and a NT$10 coin, it said, adding that the moon would also appear 15 percent brighter than usual. A supermoon is when a full moon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth in its monthly orbit, the museum said. This year, three full moons are being categorized as supermoons, with the others taking place on April 8 and May 7, it said. However, observation conditions on Tuesday would only be fair in central Taiwan and outlying Penghu and Kinmen counties, while other parts of the nation should expect cloudy to rainy skies, the Central Weather Bureau said.

TRANSPORTATION

Express bus to reduce trips

An express bus service between Tainan and Kaohsiung International Airport is to reduce its schedule by half due to a reduction in overseas flights caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Tainan authorities decided to temporarily curtail the frequency of Tainan Express trips between the city and the airport. From Saturday next week, the service would no longer make 3:30am, 5am, 5:30pm and 9:30pm departures from Tainan and 5am, 7am, 7:30pm and 11:30pm runs from the airport, they said in a statement. Departures from Tainan at 8:30am and 10:30am and 12:30pm and 3:30pm and from the airport at 11:30am, and 1:30pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm would continue as normal, it said.

CRIME

Pair admit to dumping baby

The body of a newborn discovered in a Kaohsiung park has been confirmed as stillborn and two suspects have been identified, police said yesterday. A man surnamed Lu (盧) and a woman surnamed Kuo (郭) admitted to improperly disposing of the body, police said. They were paid by a hospital to cremate and dispose of the baby, but instead opted to dump the cadaver, police said, adding that the case has been handed over to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office. They could be charged with breach of trust and unlawful disposal of a cadaver under the Criminal Code, police said. Workers at Shuanghu Forest Park (雙湖森林公園) on Wednesday found a severed baby’s head stuffed in a large cloth sack. Pieces of fractured bones were also found around the perimeter of the site, police said on Friday, adding that they suspected the bones had been gnawed on by stray dogs.

CRIME

Massive drug haul seized

Nearly 500kg of a chemical used to make ketamine was seized in Kaohsiung in November last year, the first seizure to take place after the chemical was listed as a category four narcotic, prosecutors said on Monday. The 496kg of n-boc-norketamine could have produced 300kg of ketamine, the Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said. Shortly after the chemical was included on the list in June last year, authorities received a tip-off that drugs were being shipped into Taiwan, the office said. A task force found that a drug ring had paid a man surnamed Wu (吳) NT$500,000 to help smuggle the chemical from Shenzhen, China, the statement said, adding that Wu allegedly shipped it to Kaohsiung International Airport. The task force seized the shipment when it arrived on Nov. 20 and arrested four suspects, including Wu, two days later, it said.