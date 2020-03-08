ASTRONOMY
Supermoon on Tuesday
One of the biggest full moons of the year is to occur on Tuesday, the Taipei Astronomical Museum said on Friday. The moon, which is to rise at 6:42pm on Tuesday and set at 6:36am on Wednesday, would appear about 7 percent bigger than a regular full moon, the museum said. That would translate to the same difference as between a NT$50 coin and a NT$10 coin, it said, adding that the moon would also appear 15 percent brighter than usual. A supermoon is when a full moon occurs when the moon is closest to Earth in its monthly orbit, the museum said. This year, three full moons are being categorized as supermoons, with the others taking place on April 8 and May 7, it said. However, observation conditions on Tuesday would only be fair in central Taiwan and outlying Penghu and Kinmen counties, while other parts of the nation should expect cloudy to rainy skies, the Central Weather Bureau said.
TRANSPORTATION
Express bus to reduce trips
An express bus service between Tainan and Kaohsiung International Airport is to reduce its schedule by half due to a reduction in overseas flights caused by the COVID-19 crisis. Tainan authorities decided to temporarily curtail the frequency of Tainan Express trips between the city and the airport. From Saturday next week, the service would no longer make 3:30am, 5am, 5:30pm and 9:30pm departures from Tainan and 5am, 7am, 7:30pm and 11:30pm runs from the airport, they said in a statement. Departures from Tainan at 8:30am and 10:30am and 12:30pm and 3:30pm and from the airport at 11:30am, and 1:30pm, 3:30pm and 5:30pm would continue as normal, it said.
CRIME
Pair admit to dumping baby
The body of a newborn discovered in a Kaohsiung park has been confirmed as stillborn and two suspects have been identified, police said yesterday. A man surnamed Lu (盧) and a woman surnamed Kuo (郭) admitted to improperly disposing of the body, police said. They were paid by a hospital to cremate and dispose of the baby, but instead opted to dump the cadaver, police said, adding that the case has been handed over to the Kaohsiung District Prosecutors’ Office. They could be charged with breach of trust and unlawful disposal of a cadaver under the Criminal Code, police said. Workers at Shuanghu Forest Park (雙湖森林公園) on Wednesday found a severed baby’s head stuffed in a large cloth sack. Pieces of fractured bones were also found around the perimeter of the site, police said on Friday, adding that they suspected the bones had been gnawed on by stray dogs.
CRIME
Massive drug haul seized
Nearly 500kg of a chemical used to make ketamine was seized in Kaohsiung in November last year, the first seizure to take place after the chemical was listed as a category four narcotic, prosecutors said on Monday. The 496kg of n-boc-norketamine could have produced 300kg of ketamine, the Ciaotou District Prosecutors’ Office said. Shortly after the chemical was included on the list in June last year, authorities received a tip-off that drugs were being shipped into Taiwan, the office said. A task force found that a drug ring had paid a man surnamed Wu (吳) NT$500,000 to help smuggle the chemical from Shenzhen, China, the statement said, adding that Wu allegedly shipped it to Kaohsiung International Airport. The task force seized the shipment when it arrived on Nov. 20 and arrested four suspects, including Wu, two days later, it said.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,