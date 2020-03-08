More than 3,000 medical institutions in Taiwan can offer telemedicine for people in isolation as part of the nation’s COVID-19 response measures, National Health Insurance (NHI) Administration Director-General Lee Po-chang (李伯璋) said yesterday.
The service, provided by 3,417 hospitals and clinics nationwide, leverages telecommunications technology to offer remote diagnosis and treatment of patients undergoing compulsory home isolation or quarantine, he said.
As of Friday, 335 hospitals and clinics were offering the service in northern Taiwan, 826 in central areas, 2,221 in the south and 35 in the east, agency data showed.
More than 1,300 people are in 14-day home isolation and nearly 30,000 in 14-day quarantine as part of the nation’s coronavirus disease-prevention measures, Central Epidemic Command Center statistics showed.
The Ministry of Health and Welfare on Wednesday last week launched the service specifically for those in home isolation or quarantine so that they can seek medical assistance remotely if they feel unwell.
People can call their local epidemic prevention hotline to be connected to the service, which is limited to patients who need medical treatment, but do not have a fever or respiratory symptoms.
People without a valid NHI card must pay the full fee to use the service.
Transport to a hospital via an ambulance can be arranged for patients who develop a fever or respiratory symptoms.
Users must download a smartphone app and register for a consultation time, while physicians are required to be at a proper medical facility during the consultation to ensure the patient’s privacy.
After the consultation, family members or a designated person must take the patient’s NHI card to a designated clinic or hospital to pay and collect any medicine.
