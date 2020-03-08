Virus Outbreak: CECC rejects Egypt claim woman caused infections

IN DENIAL? While the Taiwanese-American tourist was the first to be diagnosed with the disease, it was a local tour guide who first experienced the onset of symptoms

The Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) yesterday rejected a claim by the Egyptian Ministry of Health and Population that a Taiwanese-American woman who took a trip on the Nile was the source of COVID-19 infections on the cruise ship, saying that a local tour guide was the first person to exhibit symptoms.

International media on Friday cited the WHO’s regional office and the ministry as saying in a statement that 12 asymptomatic coronavirus cases had been confirmed on board the vessel after the woman tested positive for the disease after she returned to Taiwan.

Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director-General Chou Jih-haw (周志浩) yesterday cited the statement as saying that the woman was the “index case,” which might have confused the media into thinking she was the “source of infection.”

CDC Deputy Director-General Chuang Jen-hsiang (莊人祥) said that there were 37 people in the tour group with the woman, who visited Dubai, United Arab Emirates, over several days before traveling to Egypt, where they stayed from Feb. 11 to 21.

The woman began experiencing symptoms on Feb. 20, returned to Taiwan on Feb. 21, was reported as a suspected case for testing on Friday last week and tested positive on Saturday last week, he said.

The woman is the “index case,” meaning she was the first to be diagnosed, and the government immediately reported the case to Egyptian authorities after the diagnosis, leading to the detection of the 12 other cases, he added.

However, a local tour guide was the first person in the group to experience the onset of symptoms, Chuang said, adding that more than 10 American friends of the woman who were in the tour group also experienced symptoms.

The government also reported its findings to the US, demonstrating that Taiwan is being a responsible global citizen, he said.

Separately on Friday, the CECC disclosed more details about a coronavirus case that it believes was imported from the Philippines — a traveler who was diagnosed with the disease after a trip to the Southeast Asian nation.

The 38-year-old man, who has been placed in a negative-pressure isolation room at a hospital, was on Thursday confirmed as Taiwan’s 44th COVID-19 case by the CECC.

The man, who is from northern Taiwan, experienced abdominal bloating and diarrhea on Monday, in the middle of a visit to the Philippines from Friday last week to Tuesday, the CECC said.

He experienced a sore throat and fatigue on returning to Taiwan and went to a clinic later that day, and as his condition had not improved, he on Wednesday sought medical treatment at a hospital, where he tested positive for the coronavirus, it said.

The man had taken tours of Manila and had been in contact with 26 people, Chuang said, adding that two have tested negative for the virus, while the others are awaiting test results.

A total of 13 passengers who were on the man’s flight back to Taiwan have been required to undergo home isolation, he said.

However, Philippine Secretary of Health Francisco Duque said that the man might have been infected before entering the Philippines, as he had exhibited symptoms as early as Monday.

Echoing Duque’s view, Rabindra Abeyasinghe, the WHO’s representative in the Philippines, said that in most cases, people with COVID-19 do not exhibit symptoms until the sixth or seventh day after infection, while the man began to experience symptoms on the fourth day of his stay in the Philippines.