Women with COVID-19 should be quarantined for a longer period than men, because they have a longer incubation period, a Chinese study said.

A research team from the Renmin Hospital of Wuhan University said in a paper, titled “Women May Play a More Important Role in the Transmission of the Corona Virus Disease (COVID-19) than Men,” that women exhibit different characteristics from men in the transmission of the virus after analyzing the sex ratio of those infected.

The researchers, who reviewed 6,013 confirmed cases at the hospital through Feb. 20, said that women accounted for a lower proportion of admissions early in the outbreak, but their ratio increased in the later stages.

This data “may indicate that women not only suffer less damage, but may also have a longer incubation period than men,” said the paper, which was on Tuesday posted on SSRN’s Preprints with The Lancet, but has not yet been peer-reviewed.

Women naturally have stronger antiviral immunity than men, it said.

“When your immunity is strong enough to hold off the virus for longer, but not to kill it completely, you will gain a longer incubation period,” the paper said.

As evidence shows that COVID-19 patients are highly contagious during the incubation period, a longer latency interval in women “will undoubtedly have an important impact on the spread of the epidemic,” it said.

“In active or passive isolation, women may escape from diagnosis thanks to their long incubation period,” the paper said.

It is the first study to suggest that women might be affected differently by the virus, the team said, adding that China and other nations should adopt different control measures for women to control the spread of the virus.

“During screening, nucleic acid testing should be carried out for women with a clear contact history, whether or not they have symptoms,” the paper said.

“Women under medical observation should also be isolated for longer than 14 days,” the paper added.

The incubation period of those infected is up to 14 days, WHO data showed.