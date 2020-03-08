Attempted stowaway sentenced to five months in jail

Staff writer, with CNA





A man who was arrested in November last year for attempting to climb into a China Airlines plane as it prepared to take off at Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport was sentenced to five months in prison, the Taoyuan District Court said yesterday.

The man, previously reported to be from Belarus, but whose nationality remains unknown, would serve only one more month in jail after deducting time served during his detainment, the court said.

The court found him guilty of entering Taiwan without permission under the Immigration Act (入出國及移民法), and attempting to enter an aircraft without authorization as stipulated by the Civil Aviation Act (民用航空法), it said.

The man had no identification on him when he was arrested on Nov. 2 last year while attempting to climb onto the landing gear of an airplane preparing to depart for Palau, Taoyuan prosecutors who questioned him said.

The man was seen darting out of the bushes on the perimeter of the airport and running to the undercarriage of a Boeing 737-800 as it taxied toward the runway for takeoff.

The man refused to speak to police, but because a Bible and other books in his backpack were in Russian, law enforcement officers brought a Russian interpreter to try to communicate with him.

However, the interpreter, a priest from an Orthodox Church in Taiwan, was also unsuccessful in eliciting a response from the man, prosecutors said.

The National Immigration Agency’s Border Affairs Corps yesterday said that the man remains uncooperative and refuses to speak, despite repeated efforts to communicate with him.