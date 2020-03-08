Injured black kite returns to nature

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA





An endangered black kite that was injured and stranded on an expressway in January has recovered and returned to the wild, the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Tuesday.

The black kite is a bird of prey included in the government’s animal conservation list. It lives in groups, likes to scavenge and often appears near beaches, farms or fish farms, the office said.

In late January, a truck driver surnamed Tsai (蔡) spotted the black kite on the edge of an expressway in the city’s Jhonghe District (中和) and picked it up after passing it a second time, the office said.

A black kite that was found injured by a truck driver in January perches on a branch while being cared for by the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office in an undated picture. Photo provided by the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office

The injured bird was sent to a wild bird shelter in the city’s Shihding District (石碇), where private organizations, such as the Raptor Research Group of Taiwan, and the animal protection office help injured birds of prey recover.

Veterinarian Wang Ling-min (王齡敏) and medical personnel identified internal bleeding and trauma in the bird’s right eye and head, suggesting that it had been hit by a vehicle. The bird recovered after two weeks of treatment at the shelter.

New Taipei City Department of Agriculture Director-General Lee Wen (李玟) said that through conservation efforts, the number of black kites in Taiwan has increased in six years from 272 to 709, up to 348 of which have been seen in the city.

People should report to the animal protection office when they find an injured wild animal and not take it home, as that would be illegal if it is an endangered species, she said.