An endangered black kite that was injured and stranded on an expressway in January has recovered and returned to the wild, the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office said on Tuesday.
The black kite is a bird of prey included in the government’s animal conservation list. It lives in groups, likes to scavenge and often appears near beaches, farms or fish farms, the office said.
In late January, a truck driver surnamed Tsai (蔡) spotted the black kite on the edge of an expressway in the city’s Jhonghe District (中和) and picked it up after passing it a second time, the office said.
Photo provided by the New Taipei City Animal Protection and Health Inspection Office
The injured bird was sent to a wild bird shelter in the city’s Shihding District (石碇), where private organizations, such as the Raptor Research Group of Taiwan, and the animal protection office help injured birds of prey recover.
Veterinarian Wang Ling-min (王齡敏) and medical personnel identified internal bleeding and trauma in the bird’s right eye and head, suggesting that it had been hit by a vehicle. The bird recovered after two weeks of treatment at the shelter.
New Taipei City Department of Agriculture Director-General Lee Wen (李玟) said that through conservation efforts, the number of black kites in Taiwan has increased in six years from 272 to 709, up to 348 of which have been seen in the city.
People should report to the animal protection office when they find an injured wild animal and not take it home, as that would be illegal if it is an endangered species, she said.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,