CRIME
Severed head a mystery
Authorities yesterday were trying to trace the identity of a dead baby whose severed head was found dumped at a renovation site at Shuanghu Forest Park (雙湖) two days ago, Kaohsiung police said. Sanmin Precinct police had been visiting local hospitals in search of possible clues to the identity of the baby’s mother, but to no avail. The infant’s body had not been found, but an initial autopsy of the head suggested that the baby was only a few days old, based on the roughly 10cm diameter of the skull, the precinct said. The severed head was found on Wednesday by workers at the park, which used to be Fudingjin Public Cemetery (覆鼎金). Pieces of fractured bones were also found around the perimeter of the find, but so far it had not been determined whether they were part of the remains of the baby, investigators said yesterday. It was not known whether the abandoned infant was a boy or girl, they added.
CRIME
Filipino jailed for four years
A Filipino on Thursday was sentenced to four years in jail by the Taoyuan District Court for sexually assaulting an American woman while she was asleep on a flight from the US to Taiwan last year. Although the woman did not attend the court hearing, the 40-year-old Filipino, identified only as Kenneth, was convicted of the crime based primarily on a tissue swab taken from the woman’s thigh, which contained his DNA, the court said. The sexual assault took place on an Aug. 12 flight from Seattle to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Kenneth talked to the woman and found that she was traveling alone, then, after she fell asleep, he started to touch her sexually, taking advantage of the lights being turned off during the flight, the court said. The woman later awoke and after realizing what had happened reported the incident to flight attendants, leading to Kenneth’s arrest by aviation police when the plane landed in Taiwan. Kenneth denied sexual assault, saying that the woman did not complain, resist or ask for help when he was touching her, a police report said. The court rejected Kenneth’s defense and found him guilty of sexual assault. After completing the sentence he would be deported, the court said.
DIPLOMACY
Ministry seeks ambassadors
Young Taiwanese who are interested in becoming “youth ambassadors” and representing their nation in the Pacific, Southeast Asia or South Asia now have a chance to get involved, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The ministry has begun accepting applications from Taiwanese university and graduate-school students aged 18 to 35 for the openings in this year’s Youth Ambassador program. Those studying social sciences, information technology, science and engineering, medicine or communications are welcome to join the program, the ministry said, adding that three slots have been reserved for the children of so-called “new immigrants,” generally defined as people from Southeast Asia or China who have married a Taiwanese and live in Taiwan. Divided into three groups of 25, the “ambassadors” would embark on 10-day trips, likely in August, to Tuvalu and Fiji in the Pacific; the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand in Southeast Asia; or India in South Asia, it said. Interested students should download the application form from www.youthtaiwan.net. Students with queries about the application process can call (02) 2348-2017 or (02) 2348-2231; or send an e-mail to cjliu@mofa.gov.tw or taiwanngo@gmail.com, it said. The application process is open until the end of next month.
NO CLUSTERS: Taiwan, which will always need to stop diseases from other nations, has done a good job of containing the coronavirus, Vice President Chen Chien-jen said Confirmed cases of COVID-19 are only the tip of the iceberg, as some patients only exhibit mild or no symptoms, Vice President Chen Chien-jen (陳建仁) said yesterday, when sharing responses given in an interview with Japanese media. Chen yesterday wrote on Facebook that he received interview questions on Wednesday at the Presidential Office Building in Taipei from the Japanese-language Sankei News about Taiwan’s experience in dealing with COVID-19, the nation’s push for participation in the WHO and his reaction to China’s response to the virus. Taiwan has done a good job of containing the virus, said Chen, an epidemiologist by
DRIVERLESS: Autonomous vehicles are a solution to a shortage of nighttime bus drivers, officials said, with tests being conducted on Xinyi’s dedicated bus lanes The Taipei Department of Transportation yesterday announced that it would start road tests for autonomous buses in May and allow city residents to take part in the trial services beginning in September. The city government is looking to automated buses as a solution to the shortage of nighttime public vehicle drivers, officials from the transportation and information technology departments told a news conference. Following the signing of a letter of intent between the city government and Turing Drive Co last year, the company submitted to the Ministry of Economic Affairs its “trial project for uncrewed vehicles with innovative technology.” The ministry on
Chinese People’s Liberation Army Air Force aircraft on Friday afternoon flew over the sea southwest of Taiwan, the Ministry of National Defense said. An unspecified number of Chinese H-6 bombers at about 4pm flew over the region before entering the Bashi Channel between Taiwan and the Philippines, the ministry said in a statement. Soon after entering the Bashi Channel, the bombers returned to an unspecified base through the same route, the ministry said. The ministry said that it monitored the flights closely with its advanced joint surveillance system, and reported no irregular action from the aircraft. China has carried out an increasing number of
MORE WORK TO DO: The database only includes information on cases taken to court and does not include details of other victims who were executed without trial Chiang Kai-shek (蔣介石) presided over 3,195 military court cases during the White Terror era, the most on record, the Transitional Justice Commission said yesterday as the Taiwan Transitional Justice Database went online. The database has records and photographs of victims of political persecution during the White Terror era, as well as the names and ranks of perpetrators, in the hope of enlightening the public about how such trials were conducted, the commission said. It allows analysis using certain subsets of data, such as ethnicity, gender, place of residence and charge, it said. Then-chief of general staff Chou Chih-jou (周至柔) presided over 2,506 cases,