Taiwan News Quick Take

Staff writer, with CNA





CRIME

Severed head a mystery

Authorities yesterday were trying to trace the identity of a dead baby whose severed head was found dumped at a renovation site at Shuanghu Forest Park (雙湖) two days ago, Kaohsiung police said. Sanmin Precinct police had been visiting local hospitals in search of possible clues to the identity of the baby’s mother, but to no avail. The infant’s body had not been found, but an initial autopsy of the head suggested that the baby was only a few days old, based on the roughly 10cm diameter of the skull, the precinct said. The severed head was found on Wednesday by workers at the park, which used to be Fudingjin Public Cemetery (覆鼎金). Pieces of fractured bones were also found around the perimeter of the find, but so far it had not been determined whether they were part of the remains of the baby, investigators said yesterday. It was not known whether the abandoned infant was a boy or girl, they added.

CRIME

Filipino jailed for four years

A Filipino on Thursday was sentenced to four years in jail by the Taoyuan District Court for sexually assaulting an American woman while she was asleep on a flight from the US to Taiwan last year. Although the woman did not attend the court hearing, the 40-year-old Filipino, identified only as Kenneth, was convicted of the crime based primarily on a tissue swab taken from the woman’s thigh, which contained his DNA, the court said. The sexual assault took place on an Aug. 12 flight from Seattle to Taiwan Taoyuan International Airport. Kenneth talked to the woman and found that she was traveling alone, then, after she fell asleep, he started to touch her sexually, taking advantage of the lights being turned off during the flight, the court said. The woman later awoke and after realizing what had happened reported the incident to flight attendants, leading to Kenneth’s arrest by aviation police when the plane landed in Taiwan. Kenneth denied sexual assault, saying that the woman did not complain, resist or ask for help when he was touching her, a police report said. The court rejected Kenneth’s defense and found him guilty of sexual assault. After completing the sentence he would be deported, the court said.

DIPLOMACY

Ministry seeks ambassadors

Young Taiwanese who are interested in becoming “youth ambassadors” and representing their nation in the Pacific, Southeast Asia or South Asia now have a chance to get involved, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. The ministry has begun accepting applications from Taiwanese university and graduate-school students aged 18 to 35 for the openings in this year’s Youth Ambassador program. Those studying social sciences, information technology, science and engineering, medicine or communications are welcome to join the program, the ministry said, adding that three slots have been reserved for the children of so-called “new immigrants,” generally defined as people from Southeast Asia or China who have married a Taiwanese and live in Taiwan. Divided into three groups of 25, the “ambassadors” would embark on 10-day trips, likely in August, to Tuvalu and Fiji in the Pacific; the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand in Southeast Asia; or India in South Asia, it said. Interested students should download the application form from www.youthtaiwan.net. Students with queries about the application process can call (02) 2348-2017 or (02) 2348-2231; or send an e-mail to cjliu@mofa.gov.tw or taiwanngo@gmail.com, it said. The application process is open until the end of next month.