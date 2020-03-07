Virus Outbreak: NCC to hold meeting on fake virus news

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





National Communications Commission (NCC) officials are on Thursday next week to meet with representatives from the nation’s Internet service providers (ISPs) and social networks to discuss how to effectively stop dissemination of false information about the COVID-19 outbreak.

“It has come to our attention that certain netizens have taken screen shots of television news, and changed the titles and subtitles, turning them into untrue information about COVID-19. To ensure that this type of information does not disrupt the government’s disease-prevention efforts, mislead and cause panic among the public, we are asking ISPs and social networks to adhere to their ethical guidelines,” the commission said.

“TV stations whose contents have been maliciously edited should quickly offer clarifications to the public and report the acts to the local prosecutors’ office. We will assist television stations in seeking legal remedy,” it said.

“We are also inviting Internet platform operators to come to the commission to jointly discuss the possibility of using digital technology to prevent dissemination of disinformation, such as blocking IP addresses identified as sources of disinformation. We may also request the assistance of operators of data centers,” it added.

The participants would include representatives from Facebook, Line, Google and Yahoo, as well as broadcast media associations and third-party fact-checking institutions, NCC Chairman Chen Yaw-shyang (陳耀祥) said.

In related news, the commission has stopped purchasing phones to be used by people undergoing home isolation as part of disease-prevention efforts, Chen said.

The commission has purchased 3,700 phones, which were equipped with a Chunghwa Telecom app that allows the Central Epidemic Command Center to monitor the whereabouts of people in home quarantine, he said.

There are now about 30,000 people in home quarantine, with each having the app installed on their own mobile phone, so there is no need for the commission to purchase any more, Chen said.

The use of mobile phone data to monitor the whereabouts of individuals is not unconstitutional, as the Personal Data Protection Act (個人資料保護法) and the Communicable Disease Control Act (傳染病防治法) have regulations authorizing access to personal information for legitimate reasons, Chen said.