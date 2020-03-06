Group to protest ‘unfair’ rules on UAV operations

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter





Members of the Alliance against Airspace Inequality on Monday said that it would hold a protest on Friday next week against what they see as unfair regulations governing the management of uncrewed aerial vehicles (UAVs), which are to take effect on March 31.

The Civil Aeronautics Administration (CAA) has been encouraging owners of UAVs weighing 250g or more before September, when the service is free.

The regulations authorize local governments to list air zones where drones are either prohibited or allowed to operate, while the CAA recommends that the six special municipalities only list permissible air zones where drones are allowed, the alliance said.

A drone flies above a bridge in Taiwan yesterday. Photo: CNA

These permissible areas could cover half of the nation, and children or students might fly their UAVs into prohibited zones by accident, which would make them liable to a fine of NT$30,000 to NT$150,000, it said.

The CAA and local governments need to close these loopholes, it said.

Instead of recommending that local governments list permissible areas for drones, the CAA should advise them to list zones where drones are banned, it said.

Local governments should provide more airspace for UAV owners, especially in towns or districts with a population density of 1,000 people per square kilometer, as well as riverside parks in non-metropolitan areas, it said.

Creating drone-friendly environments would help local governments bring in extra tourism revenue, it added.

Local governments should also provide more training sites for people to learn how to operate UAVs, only requiring them to maintain a safe distance from other model aircraft, it said.

The alliance also questioned the high liability insurance premium for drones, which is more expensive than car insurance and covers only casualties caused by drone operations.

The insurance does not even cover financial losses borne by drone owners, it said.

The CAA should make recommendations to drone owners as to calculating the most appropriate liability insurance for them, it said.

“Given that the regulations still have many shortcomings, we hope that local government officials would postpone the announcement of permissible or banned air zones for drones until all complementary measures are in place,” the alliance said.