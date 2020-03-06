Speaker complains of police inaction over threats

NEIGHBORHOOD PATROL: Authorities said they have arrested a suspect, but You Si-kun said the suspect sent him another message after being questioned by police

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun (游錫堃) yesterday said that he had received threatening messages from a person demanding that You bear responsibility for the murders of Lin I-hsiung’s (林義雄) family members.

The Criminal Investigation Bureau said a suspect has been apprehended.

You said he had received threats against him and his family from the same person, but did not see increased police protection around his residence in Taipei’s Daan District (大安).

Legislative Speaker You Si-kun talks to reporters at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei yesterday about receiving threats. Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times

The former premier said that the first threat was issued on Feb. 18 through a Facebook message, which was followed by a letter mailed to him the next day.

The letter, signed by a person named Yu Kuei-hsiang (游貴湘), says it is a “request for You Si-kun and his family to take up responsibility for the pain and sorrow of the [Lin] family murders. For this, I will transfer NT$20,000 to You, so he can buy airline tickets to leave Taiwan right now.”

The writer was referring to the Feb. 28, 1980, murders of Lin’s mother and seven-year-old twin daughters, who were stabbed to death at their home. Lin’s eldest daughter was also severely wounded.

The bureau said that You’s aides on Feb. 21 filed a police complaint and they worked swiftly to arrest a suspect known as “Yu Kuei-hsiang” that night, later identified as an 88-year-old retired soldier residing in Taoyuan.

Taoyuan prosecutors said Yu faces criminal charges, but he denied issuing threats, saying he wrote the letter because You is not loyal to the Republic of China and should leave the country.

However, You said he received another threatening letter on Monday from the same person, together with a bank receipt for a wire transfer of NT$20,000.

You said his office contacted the National Police Agency (NPA) and was told to “just return [the receipt] to the sender.”

You told reporters that he went public about the police’s handling of the matter, because although the suspect was questioned by police, he still sent a letter with the receipt.

“It is clear that the suspect is not backing off, despite being questioned by police,” he said.

“It was an open threat through Facebook and the letter,” You said.

“I understand that the suspect has an organization backing him, which has channels linked to China. That is why I am very much concerned for my family’s personal safety,” he added.

You also complained of inaction by Taipei police, saying the police patrol box next to his residence is empty, implying that officers did not patrol the neighborhood nor check the box.

Afterward, Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) visited You’s office to apologize in person.

“I did not receive the NPA report about the legislative speaker receiving a letter of threat a second time. These are units under my ministry’s responsibility, so I have to apologize,” Hsu said.

Hsu said that QR code markers that officers can scan have replaced police boxes in most places in Taipei.

A QR code marker next to You’s residence shows that the area has been under constant patrol, Hsu said.

As for You’s complaint about the empty patrol box, Hsu said that many patrol boxes remain, as residents believe they could be a deterrent against crime.

You last week said that he was named by Chinese Nationalist Party (KMT)-controlled media as a prime suspect in the Lin family murders, as he was one of Lin’s closest aides at the time.

A Transitional Justice Commission report last month said that the nation’s intelligence and security agencies under the then-KMT regime were likely involved in the murders.