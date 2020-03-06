The US will “redouble” its efforts to ensure Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, American Institute in Taiwan (AIT) Chairman James Moriarty told President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) yesterday morning.
“During President Tsai’s second term, we will redouble our efforts to expand Taiwan’s participation on the global stage, a need exemplified by the ongoing spread of coronavirus,” Moriarty said during his meeting with Tsai at the Presidential Office in Taipei, where he congratulated her on her re-election on Jan. 11.
Moriarty also praised Taiwan’s approach to containing COVID-19.
Photo: CNA
“Taiwan’s measured, transparent and evidence-based approach to containing this disease is a testament to the strength of its democratic system,” he said.
“It also underscores for the whole world to see the value that Taiwan can bring to international organizations. Countries around the world stand to benefit from Taiwan’s knowledge, experience and generosity,” he said.
“We are proud of the progress that has been made in the US-Taiwan relationship under President Tsai’s leadership,” he said.
Photo: Fang Pin-chao, Taipei Times
“Beyond our long-standing commercial and strategic partnership, US-Taiwan cooperation now spans technical and humanitarian areas that will define our futures, enabling us to confront common threats and drive global progress,” Moriarty added.
“Underpinning the US-Taiwan relationship is a foundation of shared values,” he said. “These values drive our societies to contribute our resources and expertise to the challenges facing the international community,” Moriarty said.
Tsai’s meeting with Moriarty came just hours after the US House of Representatives unanimously passed the Taiwan Allies International Protection and Enhancement Initiative (TAIPEI) Act of 2019, 415 to zero.
The bill is aimed at expressing US support for Taiwan’s diplomatic alliances around the world by helping support it in strengthening its diplomatic relations, as well as partnerships with countries in the Indo-Pacific and other regions.
The bill states that the US should also advocate, as appropriate, for Taiwan’s membership in international organizations where statehood is not a requirement, and observer status in other appropriate organizations.
A TAIPEI Act of 2018 was introduced in the US Senate in September 2018 by US Senator Cory Gardner and cosponsored by US senators Edward Markey, Marco Rubio and Robert Menendez in the wake of Taiwan losing five diplomatic allies since Tsai became president in May 2016 — Sao Tome and Principe, Panama, the Dominican Republic, Burkina Faso and El Salvador.
However, it failed to make it through the committee process and was reintroduced on May 23 last year with Gardner as the primary sponsor, and Rubio and US senators Christopher Coons and John Cornyn as cosponsors.
US Representative John Curtis submitted a similar version to the House in October.
The Senate passed its version of the bill on Oct. 29, with the House Foreign Affairs Committee passing Curtis’ version the following day.
However, because the House version has some differences with the Senate’s, the Senate will need to pass the revised version again before the bill can be signed into law by US President Donald Trump.
Curtis told the Central News Agency on Wednesday night in Washington that he expected the Senate to look into the slightly revised legislation very soon, and for Trump to sign the bill as soon as it arrives on his desk.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs yesterday thanked the US Congress for its support.
US congressional members across party lines have continued to help Taiwan in stabilizing its diplomatic allies and support the nation’s participation in global organizations, fully demonstrating the closeness and friendship between the two nations, the ministry said in a statement.
