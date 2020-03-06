Virus Outbreak: Shift in police to fight virus limiting breath alcohol tests

By Jake Chung / Staff writer, with CNA





Minister of the Interior Hsu Kuo-yung (徐國勇) yesterday said that the ministry is redistributing police forces to more effectively combat the spread of COVID-19, which would leave fewer police officers to run drunk driving checkpoints and breath alcohol tests.

Hsu made the announcement at the Legislative Yuan in Taipei, where several legislative committees met to review special budget funding for businesses and individuals affected by COVID-19.

During the session, New Power Party Legislator Chen Jiau-hua (陳椒華) asked what protective equipment the government was issuing to police officers who conduct breath tests, as COVID-19 is mainly spread by droplet, contact and airborne transmission.

A police officer conducts a simulated roadside breath test in Taitung County yesterday. Photo: Huang Ming-tang, Taipei Times

The ministry would temporarily suspend its nationwide campaign against drunk driving as a disease-prevention measure, but tests using single-use Breathalyzers could still be locally administered if necessary, he said.

The decision resulted from a reallocation of human resources to disease-prevention efforts, Hsu said, adding that the First, Fourth and Fifth Corps of the Special Police were affected.

The ministry was also temporarily suspending all inspections and evaluations for police officers, Hsu said.

Nationwide vigilance against drunk driving is still a priority, Hsu added.

The ministry holds national efforts to identify and detain drunk drivers — “nationwide tests” — two times per month, while local police plan additional crackdowns — “regional tests” — the ministry said later yesterday after Hsu’s remarks sparked confusion.

People who are caught drunk driving face a fine of NT$15,000 to NT$120,000, or a prison term, the ministry said.

Since Sunday, repeat offenders would be required to install an ignitiion interlock device on their vehicle for one year, the ministry added.