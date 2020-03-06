The Taipei Pharmacists Association yesterday asked the Taipei City Government to cancel a policy that instructs hospitals to establish an expedited pick-up line, which would allow patients have a prescription filled without ever entering a hospital.
Starting today, the policy allows people to swipe their National Health Insurance (NHI) card at a hospital entrance and wait outside for a pharmacist to bring the medication out to them, which the city government said should reduce the number of people inside hospitals.
The association yesterday wrote a public letter to the city government, asking it to cancel the policy.
The city is robbing pharmacies of their main source of income, as they rely on the income generated from filling prescriptions to continue operations, association president Huang Chin-shun (黃金舜) said.
“Local pharmacists are feeling abandoned,” he said.
The city’s policy is a contravention of the central government’s disease-prevention policy, as people would need to take public transportation to a hospital and then wait in line, increasing their risk of exposure, he said.
The policy is not only cutting the lifeline of local pharmacies, but also forcing hospital pharmacists to do more work, Huang said.
People needing a prescription filled do not need to visit a doctor, as a person’s NHI code is unique and can be accessed at local pharmacies, he said.
The policy aims to reduce the number of people entering hospitals, Taipei Deputy Mayor Vivian Huang (黃珊珊) said, adding that some people live near a Taipei City Hospital campus and it would not be right to bar them from entering.
About 1,500 people per day visit the Taipei City Hospital, which has several campuses across the city, to get prescriptions filled, and the new policy would pare down that number, she said.
People are still encouraged to visit local pharmacies to fill a prescription, she said, calling for mutual understanding in the fight against COVID-19.
