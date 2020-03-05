Virus Outbreak: Gyms fall short on disease-prevention checks

By Lo Chi and Jake Chung / Staff reporter, with staff writer

Inspections of 11 municipal sports centers and 15 private gyms in Taipei and New Taipei City have found several inadequacies in relation to disease-prevention measures, the Consumer Protection Committee said.

The inspections, conducted from Feb. 8 to 23, found that all 26 facilities had complied with some measures and provided alcohol somewhere on site, the committee said.

However, eight did not take people’s temperature when they entered and 20 did not provide medical-grade isopropyl alcohol for people to disinfect their hands after entering, it said.

Fifteen facilities did not post that they were stepping up efforts to disinfect and clean equipment, while staff of two did not wear masks, it added.

Gyms are confined spaces that serve many people and users take turns on exercise equipment, the committee said, instructing gym owners to remain vigilant and take people’s temperature on entry.

The committee also called on gym owners to offer alcohol for people to disinfect their hands; comply with government requirements to step up efforts to disinfect and clean facilities; and post notices about disease-prevention efforts.

The crucial disease-prevention measures are to take the temperature of visitors and have people frequently wash their hands and wear a mask when necessary, it said.

The committee said that it has forwarded a request to the Ministry of Education, which oversees gyms, to pressure facilities to increase their prevention efforts.

Gym staff should remind visitors to monitor their health and take necessary precautions, it added.