Virus Outbreak: War games move mulled

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters

The computer-simulated section of this year’s Han Kuang military exercises could be postponed due to the COVID-19 situation, Minister of National Defense Yen De-fa (嚴德發) said yesterday.

“We are evaluating the possibility of pushing it back to the second half of the year,” Yen said.

The annual Han Kuang military exercise consists of two stages: computer-simulated war games followed by live-fire drills.

The computerized war games were scheduled for next month, but the ministry is now considering a postponement because they are staged in an enclosed venue and attended by top military officials, Yen said.

He did not say whether the ministry was considering postponing the live-fire drills, which are scheduled for May.

Separately, the World Baseball Softball Confederation (WBSC) said it has postponed the final qualification tournament for the Tokyo Olympics to June because of the coronavirus.

The six-team event, which was scheduled for April 1 to 5 in Taiwan, was moved to June 17 to 21 to safeguard the health of players, personnel and spectators, the WBSC said.

The virus, which originated in China late last year, has killed more than 3,000 people, infected more than 89,000 globally and has forced the cancelation or postponement of numerous sporting and other events.

“After consulting with medical and governmental authorities, a joint decision by the WBSC and the local organizing committee was taken to postpone the event,” the WBSC said in a statement.

Taiwan, Australia, China, the Netherlands and the teams that finish second and third in the March 22 to 26 WBSC Americas qualifier in the US are to compete.

Four countries — Japan, Israel, South Korea and Mexico — have qualified for the Tokyo Olympics, which are to begin on July 24. The winner of the Americas qualifer is to take the fifth berth, while the tournament in Taiwan is to decide the final place.