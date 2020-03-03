Virus Outbreak: Center says that it has synthesized favilavir

Staff writer, with CNA

The Development Center for Biotechnology yesterday said that it has synthesized favilavir, an experimental medication being used abroad to combat COVID-19.

The center would work closely with local biopharmaceutical companies that have Current Good Manufacturing Practice certification from the Food and Drug Administration to provide enough favilavir for Taiwan, the center said.

Chuang Shih-hsien (莊士賢), an executive with the center, said that the anti-viral drug was developed by Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co and approved for the Japanese market in March 2014.

It was widely used to treat people who showed resistance to Tamiflu and Relenza, medications used to treat and prevent influenza A and B infections, Chuang said.

More importantly, favilavir has been adopted by Japan and China as an experimental drug to treat severe cases of COVID-19, he said.

Development Center for Biotechnology chief executive officer Wu Chung-hsiun (吳忠勳) said that Taiwan has a comprehensive supply chain and local manufacturers would be able to produce enough of the drug in a short time to treat people with COVID-19.

Favilavir is the second anti-viral drug after remdesivir that Taiwan has synthesized to combat the novel coronavirus, which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Remdesivir, which has shown some efficacy in treating the coronavirus, was approved by the Chinese National Medical Products Administration last month.