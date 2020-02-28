Virus Outbreak: Taiwan shares prevention tech at APEC

By Dennis Xie / Staff writer, with CNA

Taiwan shared how it has employed technology to fight the spread of COVID-19 at an APEC meeting in Malaysia, winning praise from member states, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yesterday.

After Chile gave up hosting last year’s APEC summit and climate summit due to social unrest, Malaysia took over hosting November’s APEC summit.

Since Feb. 3, preparatory meetings have been taking place in Putrajaya, Malaysia.

A Taiwanese delegation, led by Department of International Organizations Director-General Bob Chen (陳龍錦), participated in a meeting of APEC senior officials from Thursday to Saturday last week, department Deputy Director-General Sun Chien-yuan (孫儉元) told a regular news briefing in Taipei yesterday.

As an example of how Taiwan is assisted by technology in fighting the virus, Sun said that the government can check people’s National Health Insurance data to see if they have recently traveled to any virus-affected areas.

Taiwanese can use mobile apps to instantly get updates on the virus, information about virus transmission, and mask inventories at local drugstores and pharmacies, Sun added.

The nation’s researchers are using big data to expedite the development of drugs for treating COVID-19, he said.

Trade, investment, reform in APEC, business mobility and sustainability were the top issues at this year’s meeting, Sun said, adding that representatives from member states also expressed concern over public health, agricultural cooperation and energy.

To mitigate financial losses in the tourism industry due to the virus, representatives from Thailand suggested that APEC’s Health Working Group, Emergency Preparedness Working Group and Tourism Working Group collaborate in evaluating the effects of COVID-19 on tourism in the Asia-Pacific region and devise measures to counteract them, Sun said.