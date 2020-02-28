Virus Outbreak: Bureau unveils rules for bailout of travel industry

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

The Tourism Bureau yesterday unveiled the rules for a plan to bail out the travel industry, which has reported significant financial losses due to COVID-19.

The cost of the bailout plan is expected to reach NT$2.9 billion (US$95.61 million), the bureau said, adding that travel business operators could immediately apply for funding.

The rules were formulated after officials and travel industry representatives discussed bailout options presented earlier this month by the Executive Yuan and the Ministry of Transportation and Communications, the bureau said.

Bureau Director-General Chou Yung-hui (周永暉) thanked business operators for enforcing government regulations from Jan. 22 and offering travelers information that would protect their interests.

“We have carefully drawn up a bailout plan, as well as strategies to help revive travel businesses after the virus is contained,” Chou said. “We promise that we will fight for their benefit and offer them any needed assistance.”

The government has allocated NT$1.2 billion to cover financial losses that travel business operators sustained when they were asked to cut short tours for Chinese travelers, drop plans for outbound tour groups and stop accepting inbound tourists, Chou said.

Part of the funds would also be used to bail out travel agencies that are having financial difficulties due to a drop in inbound tourists, he said.

Travel agents applying for the funds need to prepare documents that can prove their losses, Chou said, adding that the Travel Agent Association would hold information sessions nationwide to inform members about the bailout plan.

The rest of the funds would be used to assist the tourism industry in securing bank loans and training tour service personnel, the bureau said.