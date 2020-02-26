Vietnamese worker fatally stabbed in New Taipei City

Staff writer, with CNA

A Vietnamese migrant worker was on Sunday stabbed to death while trying to break up a fight in New Taipei City, police said on Monday.

Police officers responding to reports of fighting on Xizhen Street in Shulin District (樹林) arrived at the scene at about 11pm to find the man, surnamed Nguyen, lying in a pool of blood, the New Taipei City Police Department’s Shulin Precinct said.

He died on the way to hospital due to blood loss after being stabbed in the chest and abdomen, the precinct said.

Police took two Vietnamese women at the scene, surnamed Du and Nguyen, to the precinct for questioning, it said.

The victim and Du were friends, and were having dinner when the woman surnamed Nguyen, who is a former colleague of Du’s, telephoned her to settle a dispute, police said.

She arrived at the eatery with two other women and five men, and the group allegedly assaulted Du after they failed to settle the matter peacefully, police added.

The victim tried to break up the fight, but one of the men allegedly stabbed him with a sharp object, a preliminary investigation found.

Everyone except Du and the two Nguyens then fled, police said, adding that they are looking for the attacker.

Police did not provide any details about the dispute.