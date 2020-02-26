‘Taiwan’s Rachmaninoff’ celebrated in exhibition

Staff writer, with CNA

An exhibition that opened on Monday in Taipei commemorates Taiwanese composer Tyzen Hsiao (蕭泰然, 1938-2015) by recounting his legacy and showcasing his belongings.

The Taiwan Music Institute is featuring more than 150 items on loan from Hsiao’s family in an exhibition called “Vagabond Homecoming — A Memory Exhibition of Taiwan Composer Tyzen Hsiao.”

Sections of the exhibition detail Hsiao’s life, his close relationships, his faith, his works and his awards.

Hsiao, a neo-romantic, won international acclaim for his compositions, which featured elements of Taiwanese folk songs and had a rich tonal style. He earned the reputation of being “Taiwan’s Rachmaninoff.”

Hsiao’s most widely performed large-scale pieces are Ode to Yushan; Formosa Symphony, opus 49; 1947 Overture for soprano, chorus and orchestra; Violin Concerto in D, opus 50; Cello Concerto in C, opus 52; and Piano Concerto in C minor, opus 53.

The Golden Melody Awards in 2011 honored Hsiao with a Lifetime Achievement Award. He won Best Composer in 1999, 2004 and 2010.

Born in Kaohsiung in 1938, Hsiao majored in music at National Taiwan Normal University from 1959 to 1963, before studying at Tokyo’s Musashino Academia Musicae from 1963 to 1967, where his focus shifted from piano performance to composition.

In 1977, Hsiao moved his family from Taiwan to the US, where, over the next 18 years, he composed some of his most famous pieces.

Returning to Taiwan in 1995, Hsiao premiered his famous 1947 Overture, while Ode to Yushan premiered four years later.

Hsiao had a stroke in 2002 and moved back to Los Angeles. In 2015, he died of lung cancer at the age of 77.

His music has touched many people, said Stephen Hsiao (蕭傑文), the composer’s second-eldest son.

“Even foreigners have felt the powerful passion of his music, because he dug deep into the roots of our soil and blood of being part of Taiwan,” he said.

The family members are thinking of donating the composer’s possessions — which are being archived — to Taiwan, Stephen Hsiao said.

“That’s something Dad would do, because his music belongs to the people... We are just archivers,” he said.

However, a donation would only happen once Taiwan is “independent,” he added.

The exhibition is open to the public until Aug. 30.