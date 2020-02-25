Virus Outbreak: Experts urge more robust action against COVID-19

By Sherry Hsiao and Lee I-chia / Staff reporters

Public health experts from National Taiwan University yesterday urged action in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

Calling for the “social distance” between people to be increased, College of Public Health dean Chan Chang-chuan (詹長權) said that large-scale gatherings should be avoided when possible.

If an event is being held, the venue should be well-ventilated, he said.

While efforts to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in Taiwan have been going on for more than a month, “a greater challenge lies ahead,” he said.

With elementary to senior-high schools resuming classes today, measures taken against the virus should be “updated or strengthened,” he said.

Another wave of infection might occur when companies resume operations in China and given the rising number of confirmed cases in Japan and South Korea, two popular tourist destinations for Taiwanese, he said, adding that people should be more cautious and follow good personal hygiene to prevent transmission.

He suggested that Taiwanese in China use online live video chat to pay respects to their ancestors during Tomb Sweeping Day, which falls on April 4, while those in Taiwan who are attending mass religious or cultural events should avoid eating meals together and maintain good personal hygiene at all times.

Based on the confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan and transmission within families, the infection rate for household contact is estimated at 46.2 percent, which is much higher than seasonal flu’s 8 percent, NTU College of Public Health vice dean Tony Chen (陳秀熙) said.

The COVID-19 infection rate could be cut in half if family members follow good hand hygiene and cough etiquette, he said.

“The infection rate could drop from 46 percent to below 20 percent,” Chen said, citing experience in dealing with the SARS outbreak in 2003, which showed that frequent hand washing and wearing masks significantly reduced the risk of infection in households.

The incubation period for confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Taiwan is about seven days, Chen said.

Recovery from the virus takes about two weeks in most cases, he said, adding: “This is longer than what we saw with SARS.”

Chen presented a tool that he and his colleagues developed for people without a fever to calculate their “risk score” by assigning different point values to various symptoms.

For example, for symptoms of lower respiratory tract infection, add 8 points to the overall score if you have a cough; 17 points if you experience shortness of breath; and 10 points each if you have a chronic disease, such as diabetes or hypertension.

As for symptoms of upper respiratory tract infection, deduct 10 points if you have a stuffy nose; 15 points if you have a sore throat; and 10 points if you have a headache or muscle ache.

People with scores of 40 or higher are advised to get tested for COVID-19, he said.

In the absence of a vaccine or effective drug against COVID-19, “non-pharmaceutical interventions,” such as masks, environmental disinfection and frequent hand washing remain the most effective strategy, associate professor Huang Jiun-hau (黃俊豪) said, citing a commentary by David Heymann and Nahoko Shindo, titled “COVID-19: What is next for public health?” published in The Lancet on Feb. 13.

While bleach is an effective disinfectant, professor Chang Ching-wen (張靜文) said it needs to be diluted to avoid health issues, such as skin irritation or respiratory problems.