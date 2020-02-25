Bureau predicts decent weather for long weekend

By Shelley Shan / Staff reporter

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most parts of the nation during the 228 Peace Memorial Day holiday, which begins on Friday.

The Central Weather Bureau yesterday said that a southerly wind would cause the mercury in central and southern Taiwan today to rise to 30°C to 31°C, whereas temperatures in the rest of the nation would rise to 27°C to 29°C.

Lows would be between 15°C and 21°C nationwide, it said.

Except for showers on the east coast, cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for the rest of the nation today, the bureau said.

However, highs would start dropping tomorrow afternoon, as the northeast monsoon is to become stronger and humidity is expected to rise, which would bring showers to Taipei and New Taipei City, mountainous areas in northern and central Taiwan and the east coast, it said.

Highs in the north are expected to drop by 2°C to 3°C tomorrow, but the rest of the nation is unlikely to see much of a change in temperature, the bureau said.

On Thursday, highs in the north would drop to 22°C to 24°C, as the nation would still be under the effect of the northeast monsoon, it said, adding that people in central and southern Taiwan would see highs drop to 27°C to 29°C.

Highs in Hualien and Taitung would be between 24°C and 26°C on Thursday, the bureau said, adding that lows would vary from 15°C to 21°C nationwide from tomorrow to Thursday.

Showers are forecast for Taipei and New Taipei City, the east coast and mountainous areas in central and southern Taiwan, it said.

The weather during the 228 Peace Memorial Holiday, which begins on Friday and ends on Sunday, would generally be stable, as the northeast monsoon is expected to weaken, the bureau said, adding that there would be showers on the east coast and in mountainous areas of northern Taiwan.

Cloudy to sunny skies are forecast for most regions in the nation, with temperatures reaching to 26°C to 28°C in the north, 24°C to 27°C on the east coast, and 27°C to 31°C in central and southern Taiwan, the bureau said.

Lows would be between 16°C and 21°C nationwide, it added.